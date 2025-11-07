Devils host the Penguins after overtime victory

Pittsburgh Penguins (9-4-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (10-4, in the Metropolitan Division) Newark, New Jersey; Saturday,…

Pittsburgh Penguins (9-4-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (10-4, in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils host the Pittsburgh Penguins after the Devils took down the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 in overtime.

New Jersey is 1-1-0 against the Metropolitan Division and 10-4 overall. The Devils have given up 43 goals while scoring 50 for a +7 scoring differential.

Pittsburgh has gone 9-4-2 overall with a 3-1-2 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Penguins have a +13 scoring differential, with 54 total goals scored and 41 given up.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Hughes has 10 goals and eight assists for the Devils. Dawson Mercer has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Bryan Rust has five goals and nine assists for the Penguins. Sidney Crosby has nine goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 7-3-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Penguins: 6-2-2, averaging 3.9 goals, seven assists, 3.6 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: None listed.

Penguins: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.