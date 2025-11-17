Dallas visits Minnesota after overtime win against Portland

Dallas Mavericks (4-10, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (8-5, sixth in the Western Conference) Minneapolis; Monday, 8…

Dallas Mavericks (4-10, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (8-5, sixth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Timberwolves -14; over/under is 227.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the Minnesota Timberwolves following the Mavericks’ 138-133 overtime win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Timberwolves have gone 5-3 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota has a 1-4 record against teams over .500.

The Mavericks have gone 1-7 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Timberwolves average 13.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 11.5 per game the Mavericks allow. The Mavericks average 111.3 points per game, 4.5 fewer than the 115.8 the Timberwolves allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden McDaniels is averaging 17.7 points for the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards is averaging 26.0 points over the last 10 games.

Cooper Flagg is averaging 15.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Mavericks. Klay Thompson is averaging 5.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 122.7 points, 41.8 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.4 points per game.

Mavericks: 3-7, averaging 112.6 points, 46.3 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.6 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Terrence Shannon Jr.: out (foot).

Mavericks: Kyrie Irving: out (knee), Dante Exum: day to day (knee), Anthony Davis: out (calf), Ryan Nembhard: day to day (knee).

