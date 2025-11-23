Cristiano Ronaldo scores from a bicycle kick for Al-Nassr in Saudi league

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo gave another demonstration of his enduring quality by scoring from a bicycle kick…

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo gave another demonstration of his enduring quality by scoring from a bicycle kick for his Saudi Arabian club on Sunday.

The 40-year-old Portugal superstar met a cross from the right wing with an acrobatic volley that was too fierce for the goalkeeper to keep out, with the goal crowning Al-Nassr’s 4-1 win over Al Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo has just returned from international duty with Portugal, during which he was sent off against Ireland but celebrated his country qualifying for the World Cup. If he goes, it will be a record sixth appearance in the World Cup.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.