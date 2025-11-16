Canucks score 5 3rd-period goals to beat Lightning 6-2 and end 3-game skid

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Kiefer Sherwood, Linus Karlsson and Drew O’Connor scored in a 1:40 span in Vancouver’s five-goal third…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Kiefer Sherwood, Linus Karlsson and Drew O’Connor scored in a 1:40 span in Vancouver’s five-goal third period and the Canucks overcame an early deficit to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 on Sunday night.

Sherwood tied it at 2 on a power play at 4:11, with his shot deflecting in off Lightning defender J.J. Moser’s skate. Sherwood has 12 goals this season.

Karlsson put the Canucks ahead at 4:54 with a backhander, and O’Connor added his fifth of the season at 5:51 on a tip. Mackenzie MacEachern scored his first of the season with 6:08 remaining, and Marcus Pettersson added his first of the season into an empty net with 3:03 to go.

Kevin Lankinen made 28 saves, and Quinn Hughes had four assists after missing a game because of an upper-body injury. The Canucks ended a three-game losing streak. They opened a three-game trip Friday night with an overtime loss at Carolina

Jake DeBrusk started the comeback on a power play at 9:26 of the second, beating Jonas Johansson from close range off a rebound for his seventh goal.

Nikita Kucherov and Jake Guentzel spotted Tampa Bay — coming off a 3-1 victory at Florida on Saturday night — to a 2-0 lead, each scoring their eighth of the season.

Kucherov scored on a one-timer from the right circle with 35 seconds left in the first period, and Guentzel made it 2-0 on a tip at 4:35 of the second.

Up next

Canucks: At Florida on Monday night.

Lightning: Host New Jersey on Tuesday night.

___ AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.