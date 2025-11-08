Calgary visits Minnesota in Western Conference action

Calgary Flames (4-10-2, in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (6-7-3, in the Central Division) Saint Paul, Minnesota; Sunday, 8…

Calgary Flames (4-10-2, in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (6-7-3, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild and the Calgary Flames square off in Western Conference play.

Minnesota has a 3-3-2 record in home games and a 6-7-3 record overall. The Wild have scored 18 power-play goals, which ranks first in NHL play.

Calgary has a 2-6-1 record on the road and a 4-10-2 record overall. The Flames are 1-5-0 in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

Sunday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Boldy has seven goals and eight assists for the Wild. Kirill Kaprizov has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Blake Coleman has six goals and one assist for the Flames. Nazem Kadri has scored four goals with three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 4-4-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 2.3 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Flames: 3-5-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Flames: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.