Boom Fantasy Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Risk-Free Entry for the NFL, NBA Black Friday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Apply the Boom Fantasy promo code WTOP to use a risk-free entry for your NFL Week 13 picks. Sign up here to claim this welcome offer on Black Friday.









New customers who register with the Boom Fantasy promo code will have a $100 risk-free entry. Predict stats from several NFL players and collect a bonus refund if it loses.

Begin by making picks on the Bears vs. Eagles on Friday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 3 pm ET in Philadelphia. The number of selections in your entry will determine the potential payout. For example, you can take Jalen Hurts to have over 210.5 passing yards or Caleb Williams to have more than 15 fantasy points. Both teams enter this matchup at 8-3, but there’s been more drama for in Philadelphia as the offense struggles.

Click here to use the Boom Fantasy promo code WTOP and get a $100 risk-free entry.

Boom Fantasy Promo Code for NFL Week 13

Boom Fantasy Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer $100 Risk-Free Entry In-App Promos Unique Promos Every Day: Risk-Free Entries, Profit Boosts, Mystery Drops, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On November 28, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The standard Pick’Em is the most popular, but there are several other games on this fantasy app. Try playing Boom Bingo, Pick & Spin and Squad Ride. You can win up to 500X your entry after making just two picks with Pick & Spin.

It has new promotions every day for customers, such as Risk-Free Fridays, Super Boost Saturdays and Super Wheel Sundays. Spin the wheel and win up to 2,000X your entry for NFL picks on Sunday.

We have the 49ers vs. Browns, Jaguars vs. Titans, Texans vs. Colts, Saints vs. Dolphins, Falcons vs. Jets, Cardinals vs. Buccaneers and Rams vs. Panthers in the 1 pm ET slate. You can predict Matthew Stafford to have another key performance as he looks to win the MVP award.

How to Register with the Boom Fantasy Promo Code

New customers can create an account on this DFS app within a few minutes. Take these steps to begin with the best welcome offer.

Click here to use the Boom Fantasy promo code WTOP. Enter your full legal name, email address, residential address and other basic account information. Make your opening deposit with an accepted payment method, like a debit card or online banking. Enter a contest up to $100.

If your first entry loses, Boom will send you a bonus refund. Enter a contest of the same amount over the weekend.

NBA Schedule on Friday Night

There are markets for all NBA games. Make picks on points, rebounds, assists and three pointers for the following matchups on Friday night:

Follow the links on this page to use the Boom Fantasy promo code WTOP and redeem a $100 risk-free entry. Get a bonus refund after a loss.