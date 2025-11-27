Boom Fantasy Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Risk-Free Entry for Thanksgiving NFL

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Claim a risk-free entry on Thanksgiving with the Boom Fantasy promo code WTOP. Register here to activate this welcome offer your NFL picks on Thursday.









Apply the Boom Fantasy promo code to start with a risk-free entry up to $100. If it happens to lose, you’ll get another chance with a bonus refund.

Browse markets for the three NFL games on Thanksgiving. It’ll be the Packers vs. Lions, Chiefs vs. Cowboys and Bengals vs. Ravens. We explain the welcome offer and additional bonuses on the mobile app.

Click here to register with the Boom Fantasy promo code WTOP and begin with a $100 risk-free entry.

NFL QB Markets for the Boom Fantasy Promo Code WTOP

Boom Fantasy Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer $100 Risk-Free Entry In-App Promos Unique Promos Every Day: Touchdown Thursdays, Risk-Free Fridays, Super Boost Saturdays, Super Wheel Sundays, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On November 27, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Try to combine multiple picks for the quarterbacks in action on Thursday. The number of selections in your entry will determine the potential winnings.

Jared Goff: 238.5 passing yards

Jordan Love: 1.5 passing TDs

Patrick Mahomes: 23.5 passing completions

Dak Prescott: 36.5 longest pass completion

Lamar Jackson: 25.5 rushing yards

Joe Burrow: 36.5 passing attempts

The Bengals have been without Joe Burrow for most of the season, but he is expected to make his return on Thanksgiving. In addition to these passing totals, you’ll find options for receiving yards, rushing yards, receptions, rushing touchdowns, sacks and field goals.

The classic Pick’Em style game is the most popular. You can also make entries with Pick & Spin, Squad Ride and Boom Bingo.

Boom Fantasy Promo Code Guide for New Customers

New customers in eligible states can take these steps on Thanksgiving to claim a welcome offer on this daily fantasy sports app. It only takes several minutes to create an account.

Click here to use the Boom Fantasy promo code WTOP. Fill in your date of birth, email address and other necessary information. Fund your account with any accepted payment method. Make an entry up to $100.

A losing entry will automatically result in a bonus refund. You can make an entry of the same amount on a different NFL game, like the Bears vs. Eagles on Black Friday.

Touchdown Thursdays: Use a 50% Profit Boost

Find unique promotions every day on Boom. Thanksgiving falls on a Touchdown Thursday, so you can use a 50% profit boost for any player to find the end zone. Then, it’ll be Risk-Free Friday, so you can make another risk-free entry on your second day.

Be sure to use the Super Wheel Sundays promo for a full slate of action on Sunday. We have the 49ers vs. Browns, Jaguars vs. Titans, Texans vs. Colts, Saints vs. Dolphins, Falcons vs. Jets, Cardinals vs. Buccaneers, Rams vs. Panthers, Vikings vs. Seahawks, Bills vs. Steelers, Raiders vs. Chargers and Broncos vs. Commanders.

Register through the links above to use the Boom Fantasy promo code WTOP and claim a $100 risk-free entry for NFL Week 13.