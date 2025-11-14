Blue Jackets host the Rangers after Olivier’s 2-goal game

New York Rangers (9-7-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (9-7-1, in the Metropolitan Division) Columbus, Ohio; Saturday,…

New York Rangers (9-7-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (9-7-1, in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the New York Rangers after Mathieu Olivier scored two goals in the Blue Jackets’ 5-4 win over the Edmonton Oilers.

Columbus is 9-7-1 overall with a 1-3-0 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Blue Jackets have conceded 55 goals while scoring 53 for a -2 scoring differential.

New York has a 9-7-2 record overall and a 1-4-0 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Rangers are 8-0-1 in games they score at least three goals.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zachary Werenski has four goals and eight assists for the Blue Jackets. Adam Fantilli has three goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Adam Fox has three goals and 12 assists for the Rangers. Will Cuylle has scored five goals with four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 6-3-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.1 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Rangers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Rangers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

