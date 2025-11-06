Blackhawks visit the Flames after Bertuzzi’s hat trick

Chicago Blackhawks (6-5-3, in the Central Division) vs. Calgary Flames (4-9-2, in the Pacific Division) Calgary, Alberta; Friday, 9 p.m.…

Chicago Blackhawks (6-5-3, in the Central Division) vs. Calgary Flames (4-9-2, in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks visit the Calgary Flames after Tyler Bertuzzi recorded a hat trick in the Blackhawks’ 5-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks.

Calgary has a 2-3-1 record in home games and a 4-9-2 record overall. The Flames have gone 1-5-0 in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

Chicago has a 6-5-3 record overall and a 3-3-2 record in road games. The Blackhawks have committed 65 total penalties (4.6 per game) to rank third in the league.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Huberdeau has scored four goals with four assists for the Flames. Blake Coleman has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Ryan Donato has six goals and four assists for the Blackhawks. Bertuzzi has six goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 3-5-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Blackhawks: 5-3-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Blackhawks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.