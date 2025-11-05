Hakimi out for ‘several weeks’ after Díaz tackle and now a doubt for Africa Cup of Nations

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain and Morocco right back Achraf Hakimi faces a race against time to recover from injury…

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain and Morocco right back Achraf Hakimi faces a race against time to recover from injury before the Africa Cup of Nations in his home country.

PSG said Wednesday that the defender would be absent for “several weeks” after suffering “a severe sprain in his left ankle” during the 2-1 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday. The Africa Cup starts Dec. 21.

Luis Díaz also wished Hakimi “a quick return” after his tackle injured the PSG player and earned the Bayern winger a red card.

Diaz scored both goals in the statement win over PSG which was Bayern’s 16th straight victory in all competitions. But he was sent off for a reckless challenge on Hakimi just before halftime.

Hakimi’s left leg seemed to be trapped as he fell and he was taken off.

“It was a night full of emotions. Football always reminds us that, in 90 minutes, anything can happen the best and the worst. I was sad not to finish the match with my teammates, but proud of their incredible effort,” Díaz posted on Instagram. “Wishing Hakimi a quick return to the pitch.”

The Moroccan international was key to his club’s 2025 Champions League title triumph and has played in all but two of its games in all competitions this season.

Díaz has been similarly important for Bayern with 10 goals in his first 16 games for the German champion. He’s set to miss the Champions League visit to Arsenal on Nov. 26 following his red card.

PSG has been blighted by injuries this season and forward Ousmane Dembélé also went off in the first half against Bayern.

The club said Dembélé, who only recently returned following a hamstring injury sustained while playing for France in September, would “remain in care for the next few weeks.”

PSG defender Nuno Mendes is also facing several weeks sidelined after spraining his left knee against Bayern.

