Astros finalize coaching staff with new pitching and catching hires

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros have the final pieces of their coaching staff in place for next season after hiring Ethan Katz as an assistant pitching coach and Tim Cossins as catching instructor on Wednesday.

Katz joins the Astros after serving as the pitching coach for the Chicago White Sox since 2021. During his tenure there, the White Sox ranked third in the American League in strikeouts per nine innings. He worked for the Giants in 2020 after coaching in the minor leagues for the Giants, Mariners and Angels.

Cossins comes to Houston after spending parts of the last seven seasons as the Orioles’ major league field coordinator and catching instructor. He has worked with catchers for parts of the last 19 seasons, including in the minor leagues for the Marlins and Cubs. The former catcher appeared in 255 minor league games for the Rangers, Yankees and Expos.

