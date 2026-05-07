From ‘bin man’ jab to title stakes: Wardley and Dubois take it to the ring in Manchester

Fabio Wardley wants the biggest fights. Daniel Dubois wants redemption. The British heavyweights square off Saturday in Manchester with Wardley’s…

Fabio Wardley wants the biggest fights. Daniel Dubois wants redemption.

The British heavyweights square off Saturday in Manchester with Wardley’s WBO title on the line in a risky bout for both men.

Wardley (20-0-1, 19 KOs) inherited the belt when Oleksandr Usyk vacated it last November. The 31-year-old Ipswich native had options for easier opponents in his first title defense but chose Dubois.

Dubois (22-3, 21 KOs) is trying to become a two-time world champion. He lost his IBF belt to Usyk via a fifth-round knockout at Wembley Stadium last July. Dubois hasn’t fought since then and could lose some relevancy with another defeat. The upside, of course, is winning another belt.

Both men have serious power, and their respective fights rarely go the distance.

Wardley broke Frazer Clarke’s left cheekbone in a first-round knockout in October 2024. That was a few weeks after Dubois stunned everyone by knocking out former two-time champion Anthony Joshua.

Actual trash talk

Wardley caused a minor stir — and some brief reflection about the value of working-class jobs — last week when he was asked as part of a social media promotion what job the 28-year-old Dubois would have if he wasn’t a boxer.

Wardley responded that Dubois might be a “bin man or something like that,” using the British phrase for garbage collector. It was a light-hearted segment in which he also said Tyson Fury’s job would be summer holiday children’s entertainer.

Dubois raised the topic during Thursday’s press conference when he turned to Wardley and pledged to “collect that trash” on fight night.

“It’s disrespect, so I’m going to put it right in the ring,” Dubois said. “I’m going to bust his bubble.”

Wardley said there was “nothing negative” about his bin man comment.

“You let other people talk to you and tell you what you should be like,” Wardley told Dubois. “It wasn’t like that. … I didn’t say it was a bad job.”

Different paths

Dubois and Wardley made their pro debuts on the same day: April 8, 2017 — Dubois in Manchester, Wardley in London.

Dubois came up through the traditional amateur ranks before turning pro. Wardley got his start in “white collar boxing” — legal but largely unregulated events — and not until age 20.

London native Dubois has faced higher-caliber opponents: Two of his three losses were to Usyk. His first pro loss was in 2020 when he took a knee in the 10th round against Joe Joyce because of a fractured eye socket.

Wardley, who has sparred with Usyk, last fought in October when he stopped former champion Joseph Parker in the 11th round. That victory followed a 10th-round knockout of Australia’s Justis Huni, who was well ahead on points at Portman Road — home of Wardley’s beloved Ipswich soccer club.

What will happen?

Oddsmakers have Wardley as the slight favorite. Few observers see the bout going the full 12 rounds.

Shane McGuigan, Dubois’ former trainer, told Sky Sports that Dubois is the technically superior boxer but “he will not listen” to instructions. If Dubois is patient and relies on his powerful jab “he wins the fight” comfortably.

“But he will not — and he will go straight for him. That will mean he’ll either knock him out or get knocked out,” said McGuigan, who trains Dubois’ younger sister Caroline — herself a champion boxer.

Others note that Wardley’s habit of keeping his lead left hand low exposes him defensively. They are similar in height and weight: both 6-foot-5 and around 240 lbs (1.96 meters and 110 kilos).

Dubois was asked Thursday how he’ll win: “By any means necessary … I’m here for business. Let’s fight.”

Wardley was more specific in answering the same question.

“He is getting knocked out. I’ve done it to 95% of my other opponents. He’s just another one on the list for me,” the belt holder said. “I’m going to land clean, land sharp and get him out of there.”

The main event at the Co-op Live indoor arena is expected to start by 11 p.m. local time (2200 GMT, 6 p.m. ET) on DAZN pay per view.

Moses Itauma up next?

Saturday’s winner could be on a collision course with rising star Moses Itauma.

WBO president Gustavo Olivieri said after Itauma’s demolition of Jermaine Franklin he’ll recommend the 21-year-old British southpaw become the WBO mandatory challenger.

That would pose a problem for Wardley and Itauma, however, as both are trained by Ben Davison.

Wardley likely would prefer to challenge Usyk, who holds the WBA, WBC and IBF belts. The 39-year-old Ukrainian’s next bout is an unusual one — against former kickboxing champion Rico Verhoeven on May 23 at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt.

Meanwhile, Fury and Joshua are lining up a long-awaited showdown.

___

AP boxing: https://apnews.com/boxing

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.