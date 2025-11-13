2025 All-MLB Team

First Team
Catcher — Cal Raleigh, Seattle
First Base — Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto
Second Base — Ketel Marte, Arizona
Third Base — José Ramírez, Cleveland
Shortstop — Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City
Outfielders — Aaron Judge, N.Y. Yankees; Juan Soto, N.Y. Mets; Julio Rodríguez, Seattle.
Designated Hitter — Shohei Ohtani, L.A. Dodgers
Starting Pitchers — Paul Skenes, Pittsburgh; Tarik Skubal, Detroit; Garrett Crochet, Boston; Yoshinobu Yamamoto, L.A. Dodgers; Max Fried, N.Y. Yankees.
Relief Pitchers — Aroldis Chapman, Boston; Jhoan Duran, Philadelphia.
Second Team
Catcher — Will Smith, L.A. Dodgers
First Base — Nick Kurtz, Athletics
Second Base — Brice Turang, Milwaukee
Third Base — Junior Caminero, Tampa Bay
Shortstop — Bo Bichette, Toronto
Outfielders — Cody Bellinger, N.Y. Yankees; Corbin Carroll, Arizona; Pete Crow-Armstrong Chicago Cubs.
Designated Hitter — Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia
Starting Pitchers — Cristopher Sánchez, Philadelphia; Freddy Peralta, Milwaukee; Bryan Woo, Seattle; Zack Wheeler, Philadelphia; Hunter Brown, Houston.
Relief Pitchers — Edwin Díaz, N.Y. Mets; Andrés Muñoz, Seattle.
