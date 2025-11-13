2025 All-MLB Team

First Team Catcher — Cal Raleigh, Seattle First Base — Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Second Base — Ketel Marte, Arizona…

First Team

Catcher — Cal Raleigh, Seattle

First Base — Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto

Second Base — Ketel Marte, Arizona

Third Base — José Ramírez, Cleveland

Shortstop — Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City

Outfielders — Aaron Judge, N.Y. Yankees; Juan Soto, N.Y. Mets; Julio Rodríguez, Seattle.

Designated Hitter — Shohei Ohtani, L.A. Dodgers

Starting Pitchers — Paul Skenes, Pittsburgh; Tarik Skubal, Detroit; Garrett Crochet, Boston; Yoshinobu Yamamoto, L.A. Dodgers; Max Fried, N.Y. Yankees.

Relief Pitchers — Aroldis Chapman, Boston; Jhoan Duran, Philadelphia.

Second Team

Catcher — Will Smith, L.A. Dodgers

First Base — Nick Kurtz, Athletics

Second Base — Brice Turang, Milwaukee

Third Base — Junior Caminero, Tampa Bay

Shortstop — Bo Bichette, Toronto

Outfielders — Cody Bellinger, N.Y. Yankees; Corbin Carroll, Arizona; Pete Crow-Armstrong Chicago Cubs.

Designated Hitter — Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia

Starting Pitchers — Cristopher Sánchez, Philadelphia; Freddy Peralta, Milwaukee; Bryan Woo, Seattle; Zack Wheeler, Philadelphia; Hunter Brown, Houston.

Relief Pitchers — Edwin Díaz, N.Y. Mets; Andrés Muñoz, Seattle.

