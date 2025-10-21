Viktor Gyokeres ends scoring drought as Arsenal’s 4-goal blitz ends Atletico Madrid’s resistance

LONDON (AP) — Viktor Gyokeres ended his scoring drought Tuesday with two goals in three minutes as Arsenal rolled past…

LONDON (AP) — Viktor Gyokeres ended his scoring drought Tuesday with two goals in three minutes as Arsenal rolled past Atletico Madrid 4-0 to extend its perfect record after three Champions League matches.

Having gone nine games for club and country without a goal, the Sweden striker netted in the 67th and 70th minutes to cap Arsenal’s four-goal spurt in less than 15 minutes.

Gyokeres signed for Arsenal this offseason after two prolific seasons at Sporting Lisbon but hadn’t scored since a 3-0 win against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League in September.

It was mostly an even match until defender Gabriel opened the scoring with a header from a free kick in the 57th. Gabriel Martinelli added to the hosts’ lead in the 64th before Gyokeres came through with his double.

“I am delighted (for Gyokeres) as he fully deserves it,” Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta said. “The work rate he brings to the team is outstanding. We value a lot of things that he does for the team and it was the biggest smile on his face today.”

