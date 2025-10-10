Live Radio
Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for Tigers-Mariners, NCAAF, NFL Games

Sign up with the Underdog promo code WTOP, and you can make player prop picks for Tigers-Mariners tonight, Cubs-Brewers tomorrow, and the NFL Week 6 Sunday.



Create an account with the Underdog promo code and enter your first $5 contest. Win or lose, new customers will receive a $100 bonus.
Underdog Fantasy is a great way to find plays on your favorite player props, taking the higher or lower option for these players. If there is a counting stat across the MLB and NFL, you can probably take the higher/lower of that stat on Underdog. For the NFL, that means passing yards, receiving yards, receptions, rushing yards and much more.

Sign up and use the Underdog promo code WTOP. Get in your first $5 entry to score a $100 bonus.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for $100 Bonus

Underdog Promo Code WTOP
New User Offer Play $5, Get $100 Bonus
In-App Promotions 50% Deposit Match, WNBA 40% Profit Boost, MLB 40% Profit Boost, Boostober Daily Promos, etc.
Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States
Bonus Last Verified On October 10, 2025
Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are two ways to make Higher/Lower picks. A standard entry with 2+ legs results in the largest payout, but all legs must hit. You can also flex an entry instead to still receive some winnings if one of your 3+ picks is incorrect.

For example, the Tigers vs. Mariners tonight has the makings of a pitchers duel, with Tarik Skubal and George Kirby on the mound. Both pitchers have a chance to go higher than their strikeout prop, which is 9.5 for Skubal and 5.5 for Kirby.

So, this could be a good option to use your $5 initial play on Underdog, knowing that the $100 bonus is coming regardless.

Here are some additional options for the MLB tonight/tomorrow, and the NFL Sunday:

  • Cal Raleigh: 0.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs
  • Riley Greene: 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs
  • Jackson Chourio: 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs
  • Michael Busch: 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs
  • A’Ja Wilson: 25.5 Points
  • Jackie Young: 27.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists
  • Alyssa Thomas: 16.5 Points
  • Matthew Stafford: 259.5 Passing Yards
  • Stefon Diggs: 61.5 Receiving Yards

MLB, NFL WNBA Profit Boosts on Underdog

After you sign up, you will see that there are plenty of profit boosts to take advantage of for the games. There are boosts available for the MLB, WNBA, and a daily boost across all sports in all of October:

  • 40% MLB Profit Boost: Place an MLB specific entry on Underdog Fantasy, and boost the payout of that entry by 40%. This is another opportunity to look at the higher strikeouts option for Skubal and Kirby.
  • 40% WNBA Profit Boost: Similar to the profit boost above, just that it must be for the WNBA as opposed to the MLB.
  • 30% Boostober Profit Boost: Place an entry on any sport, and receive a 30% boost to the payout for every day of October.

$100 Bonus with the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Use the links on this page, and use the Underdog promo code WTOP. Take these easy steps after following the link to claim the bonus.

  1. Provide your email address, full name and other basic account information.
  2. Use PayPal or another payment method to make a deposit.
  3. Create a $5 entry.

Win or lose, you’ll receive a $100 bonus.

