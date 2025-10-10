Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for Tigers-Mariners, NCAAF, NFL Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Sign up with the Underdog promo code WTOP, and you can make player prop picks for Tigers-Mariners tonight, Cubs-Brewers tomorrow, and the NFL Week 6 Sunday.







Create an account with the Underdog promo code and enter your first $5 contest. Win or lose, new customers will receive a $100 bonus.

Underdog Fantasy is a great way to find plays on your favorite player props, taking the higher or lower option for these players. If there is a counting stat across the MLB and NFL, you can probably take the higher/lower of that stat on Underdog. For the NFL, that means passing yards, receiving yards, receptions, rushing yards and much more.