Sunderland seals stunning late win at Chelsea in the Premier League

Sunderland provisionally moved up to second in the Premier League after Chemsdine Talbi scored in stoppage time to complete a stunning 2-1 comeback win over Chelsea on Saturday.

Chelsea led after four minutes at Stamford Bridge through Alejandro Garnacho, but Wilson Isidor leveled the game in the 22nd before Talbi’s dramatic winner in the third minute of second-half added time.

“We know we are Sunderland. We have a great team with great players. We knew we could do the job and we showed it today,” Talbi said.

Sunderland was only promoted to England’s top flight this season and moved to within two points of leader Arsenal, which plays Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Defending champion Liverpool was playing Brentford later Saturday and a win would see it overtake Sunderland.

There was also a late winner at St James’ Park, where Bruno Guimaraes scored in the 90th minute to seal Newcastle’s 2-1 victory over Fulham.

Jacob Murphy put Newcastle ahead in the 18th, but Sasa Lukic equalized in the 56th for Fulham.

“We have to learn how to finish in the game, in the first half we could have finished at least 3-0,” Guimaraes said. “We had a lot of chances, but I am happy in the end we scored a goal. In the last few games we have been punished at the end.”

Manchester United was playing Brighton at Old Trafford later Saturday and could move up to fourth with a win.

