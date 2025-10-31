All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|19
|8
|Peoria
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|10
|3
|Pensacola
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|11
|11
|Evansville
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|11
|14
|Macon
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|7
|8
|Fayetteville
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|4
|6
|Roanoke
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|10
|8
|Quad City
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|7
|11
|Knoxville
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5
|10
|Birmingham
|4
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|9
|14
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Pensacola 4, Birmingham 2
Friday’s Games
Roanoke at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.
Peoria at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Roanoke at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Knoxville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Peoria at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Huntsville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Roanoke at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.
Huntsville at Quad City, 3:10 p.m.
