Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Fantasy Bonus for NCAAF, NFL Week 7

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services A daily fantasy bonus is ready for new customers who sign up with the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Register here to unlock a deposit match for college football and NFL picks over the weekend.









Apply the Sleeper promo code to claim a 100% deposit match. New customers can score a $100 bonus and start with a free pick. For example, take Michael Penix Jr. to record over 0.5 passing yards in your initial entry.

The number of picks and the multipliers will determine your potential payout. On Saturday, check out a variety of markets for college football matchups. Sleeper Fantasy allows customers to track picks with live game casts, chat with friends and conduct research on the mobile app.

Sign up here to use the Sleeper promo code WTOP and redeem a $100 fantasy bonus.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for College Football Picks

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer 100% Deposit Match Up to $100 + Free Pick In-App Promos NFL Multiplier Boosts, MLB Multiplier Boosts, College Football Discount Picks, Re-Use Entry Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On October 18, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

We have multiple ranked matchups, including No. 10 LSU vs. No. 17 Vanderbilt, No. 5 Ole Miss vs. No. 9 Georgia, No. 11 Tennessee vs. No. 6 Alabama and No. 20 USC vs. No. 13 Notre Dame. Several teams need a win to contend for the College Football Playoff, like the Fighting Irish.

There are several discounts for Saturday. Instead of 45.5 receiving yards, customers can take Tre Richardson of Vandy to record over 38.5 receiving yards. A similar offer is available for Germie Bernard of the Crimson Tide. Take the receiver to record over 65.5 receiving yards, instead of 73.5.

How to Register with the Sleeper Promo Code

Lock-in a bonus on this popular daily fantasy app by taking these easy steps to sign up. Begin making picks on college football, MLB, NHL and NFL games.

Click here to use the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Fill in your name, email address, full name and other essential info to verify your age. Use a payment method to make a deposit.

The amount of your deposit will reflect your bonus. Since it is a 100% match, you can score the max $100 bonus with a $100 deposit.

Multiplier Boosts for NFL Week 7

Continue using this bonus for NFL picks on Sunday. We regularly find multiplier boosts for key players, which provides customers with a chance to win a larger payout. For Week 7, you can take Cam Skattebo to record over 55.5 rushing yards at 1.90X.

Skattebo has been the talk of the NFL, alongside Jackson Dart. The Giants will be taking on the Broncos and a tough defense on Sunday. You’ll find other markets for the Colts vs. Chargers, Commanders vs. Cowboys and Packers vs. Cardinals in the late afternoon slate. And remember to take the free pick for Penix, who will lead the Falcons on Sunday night as they take on the 49ers.

Follow the links above to use the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Use a 100% deposit match for a $100 bonus and start with a free pick.