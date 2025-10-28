Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus, NBA Free Pick This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Use the Sleeper promo code WTOP to grab a fantasy bonus and start with a free pick. Sign up here to unlock this welcome offer for NBA action on Tuesday.









The Sleeper promo code activates a 100% deposit match. New customers can collect a $100 bonus for picks on the NBA, as well as the World Series and NFL.

A free pick can be added in your first entry, giving you a better chance at a win. There are two options on Tuesday. Take Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to record over 0.5 points + assists + rebounds or Stephen Curry to have over 0.5 points.

Browse through additional markets for the 76ers vs. Wizards, Hornets vs. Heat, Knicks vs. Bucks, Kings vs. Thunder and Clippers vs. Warriors. The number of picks in your contest will determine the potential payout.

Click here to use the Sleeper promo code WTOP and gain a $100 fantasy bonus.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for World Series Picks

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer 100% Deposit Match Up to $100 + Free Pick In-App Promos Entry Boosts, Multiplier Boosts, Picks on Sale for NBA, MLB, NHL and NFL Games Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On October 28, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Use some of your bonus to make picks on Game 4 of the World Series. Shohei Ohtani will be on the mound for the Dodgers, so you can find markets for strikeouts, earned runs and outs recorded.

There is a multiplier boost available for Valdimir Guerrero Jr. who went 2-7 in the 18-inning matchup on Monday. You can take the slugger to record over 1.5 total bases at 2.10X. Add other picks for Bo Bichette, Alejandro Kirk, Freddie Freeman, Shane Bieber and Mookie Betts. Game 5 is set for LA on Wednesday, then the series goes back to Toronto if needed.

Grab $100 Bonus with the Sleeper Promo Code

Sleeper allows customers to follow along with live game casts, chat with friends and conduct research on the mobile app. Use these features while making picks on basketball, baseball and more sports. New users in eligible states can take these steps to register.

Click here to apply the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Fill in your name and other basic info to confirm your identity. Make a deposit with an accepted payment method up to $100.

You’ll receive the max $100 bonus by making a $100 deposit. Begin winning up to 1,000X your cash by correctly making picks.

Offers for NFL Week 8

There are already several offers for Thursday Night Football. Week 8 begins with the Ravens vs. Dolphins. For example, there is a pick on sale for Zay Flowers, so you can take him to record over 59.5 receiving yards. And these are the two multiplier boosts:

Derrick Henry: over 87.5 rushing yards boosted to 1.95X

Tua Tagovailoa: over 219.5 passing yards boosted to 2.00X

Check for similar offers for games on Sunday. Key matchups include the Bears vs. Bengals, Vikings vs. Lions, Colts vs. Steelers, Chiefs vs. Bills and Seahawks vs. Commanders.

Sign up through the links above to use the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Redeem a $100 fantasy bonus and start with a free pick.