Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for MLB Playoffs, NFL Week 6 Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants face off Thursday Night in the Meadowlands in what is sure to be a fun NFC East battle. Gear up for tonight’s game, as well MLB action, college football Week 7 or the remainder of NFL Week 6, with our latest Sleeper promo code WTOP.







As mentioned above, new customers can claim this Sleeper Promo Code WTOP, which unlocks a 100% Deposit Match up to $100. Just sign up and deposit any amount up to $100, and you’ll get a match of that deposit in bonus entries for this weekend’s action.

Keep scrolling for more information on this excellent offer from Sleeper.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP Scores a 100% Deposit Match up to $100 for TNF

New customers can get ready for Thursday Night Football or the MLB Playoffs slate on tonight by signing up with our latest Sleeper Promo Code WTOP. Unlock a First-time 100% deposit match up to $100 with the steps laid out below.

Here’s a step-by-step guide showing how to sign up today:

Click here to be taken to Sleeper’s registration. Be sure to enter code WTOP when prompted to collect this full offer.

Sign up. Fill in all relevant information such as email, phone number as prompted.

Deposit any amount up to $100. You’ll receive a 100% deposit match paid out as bonus entries. So if you deposit $100, you’ll claim $100 in bonus entries.

Sleeper Picks for Thursday Night Football, MLB Playoffs

Thursday Night Football isn’t the only major event of the night. Over in Major League Baseball, the playoffs are in full swing. The Cubs look to stay alive in their series against the Brewers, down 1-2, while Philadelphia looks to do the same against a seemingly unstoppable Dodgers club.

Here’s a look at our favorite picks for tonight’s action:

Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles RB: Higher 0.5 anytime TDs

Saquon Barkley is my go-to in the NFL. Especially when he’s facing a bad defense like New York. Barkley is a receiving threat and a rushing threat, and he’s found the end zone in most games he’s played this year. I like him to find it again tonight.

Jaxson Dart, New York Giants QB: Lower 175.5 passing yards

I like Jaxson Dart, and I think the rookie QB is overflowing with confidence. But there’s a lot he’d have to do before he convinces me he can face off against one of the best defenses in football and pass with flying colors. If ever there is a time for a bad showing from a rookie quarterback, it’s here.

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers DH: Higher 0.5 hits

Before you ask, no, this is not a free pick. You’d certainly think it would be, huh? Truth is, Ohtani has not performed well as a batter against the Phillies, having just one hit on the series. But that’s exactly why I’m picking him to get a hit here: I don’t think you can hold Ohtani down for too long. It feels like he’s set for a massive game tonight.