Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Claim $120 Bonus for Bucs-Lions, MNF, MLB Picks

Monday Night Football features not one, but two great matchups for football fans all across the world.

The days of just one Monday Night Football matchup are over. Tonight, football fans are in for a treat with Lions-Bucs and Seahawks-Texas, especially the former. Both the Lions and Bucs are 5-1 and feature some of the best offensive football in the league. Bake Mayfield and Jared Goff are playing high-level football right now, but there are other stars out in Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Mike Evans make picks on with Sleeper.

Sleeper Picks for NFL Week 7

Let’s quit yapping and make some picks, shall we? Here’s some of our favorite picks available on Sleeper for Monday Night Football:

Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB: Higher 1.5 passing touchdowns

You’ll notice a theme with these picks. For starters, Bake Mayfield is playing like one of the best quarterbacks in the country, and I’m a firm believe in taking the higher number with top talent against top competition. In the NFL and NBA especially, elite players elevate their game against elite competition. That certainly applies for Mayfield against the 5-1 Lions.

Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions RB: Higher 0.5 anytime TDs

Gibbs is a machine, and he’s already found the end zone 5 times this season. He’s a threat through both the air and on the ground, and he’s showed out in primetime matchups before Monday night. I bet he’ll be able to find the end zone at least once on Monday night.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks WR: Higher 87.5 receiving yards

Those who have been paying attention know JSN is absolutely lighting the NFL on fire during his junior season. The former Ohio State Buckeye has totaled 696 receiving yards this season, which leads every receiver in the NFL. The Texans secondary has been playing at a high level this season, but I genuinely just don’t think it matters. JSN is going to get his.