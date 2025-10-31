Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sleeper Promo Code WTOP:…

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for NBA, World Series Game 6 Picks

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services
Sign up and redeem the Sleeper promo code WTOP to claim a $100 bonus for the World Series Game 6 or eight game NBA slate tonight. Sign up, and start making winnings picks tonight.



Signing up with this promo code allows all new users to receive a 100% deposit match, allowing you to start placing entires on the Sleeper platform and redeem this $100 bonus by doing so.
The big game to highlight tonight to make picks on is Game 6 of the World Series between the Blue Jays and Dodgers. The Blue Jays have a chance to win the series with a win tonight, up 3-2, but the Dodgers are not going to go down without a fight with Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the mound.
So, sign up with the Sleeper promo code WTOP to grab a $100 bonus with the 100% deposit match on the platform.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for the Ravens-Dolphins

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP
Welcome Offer 100% Deposit Match Up to $100 + Free Pick
In-App Promos 35% CFB Boost, Mutiplier Boosts, Player Promos & More
Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States
Bonus Last Verified On October 31, 2025
Information Confirmed By WTOP

Sleeper is giving all new users the ability to redeem a bonus up to $100 with the 100% deposit match. Sign up with the Sleeper promo code WTOP is all you need to do to redeem.

Once you are in the app, another promotion to look at are the player promos, which are discounted player prop lines offered on Sleeper. Right now, there are four to dive into, including a discount on Jaxon Smith-Njigba receiving yards, who is having a historic season.

Redeem $100 Bonus with the Sleeper Promo Code

Customers can create chat groups, conduct research and follow along with live game casts on this fantasy app. Take these steps to grab a bonus for the NBA, NFL, World Series and more sports.

  1. Use the links on this page to apply the Sleeper promo code WTOP.
  2. Fill in your date of birth, full name and other account information to confirm your identity.
  3. Make a deposit up to $100 with an accepted payment method, like online banking or a debit card.

The amount of your initial deposit will determine your bonus. It’s a 100% match, so you can score the max $100 bonus with a $100 deposit.

MLB, NBA Markets Friday Night

The biggest game on the schedule tonight is Game 6 of the World Series between the Blue Jays and Dodgers. Kevin Gausman is pitching for Toronto, with Yoshinobu Yamamoto for Los Angeles, as mentioned earlier.

Yamamoto has pitched two straight complete games, a remarkable feat. Here are some of the MLB pitcher markets for Game 6 tonight:

  • Yoshinobu Yamamoto:  6.5 Strikeouts
  • Kevin Gausman: 4.5 Strikeouts
  • Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 18.5 Outs
  • Kevin Gausman: 15.5 Outs

There are also eight NBA games to dive into as well, and this is the first night these games count towards the NBA Cup. It is unknown how much the teams actually care about the NBA Cup, but, regardless, there are some stars taking the court tonight:

  • Joel Embiid: 18.5 Points
  • Jaylen Brown: 25.5 Points
  • Tyrese Maxey: 29.5 Points
  • Donovan Mitchell: 28.5 Points
  • Nikola Jokic: 27.5 Points
  • Jalen Brunson: 26.5 Points
  • Devin Booker: 31.5 Points

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Sports | XL Media

Tags:

sleeper
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up