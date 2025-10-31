Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for NBA, World Series Game 6 Picks

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for the Ravens-Dolphins
|Sleeper Promo Code
|WTOP
|Welcome Offer
|100% Deposit Match Up to $100 + Free Pick
|In-App Promos
|35% CFB Boost, Mutiplier Boosts, Player Promos & More
|Terms and Conditions
|18+ and Present in Participating States
|Bonus Last Verified On
|October 31, 2025
|Information Confirmed By
|WTOP
Sleeper is giving all new users the ability to redeem a bonus up to $100 with the 100% deposit match. Sign up with the Sleeper promo code WTOP is all you need to do to redeem.
Once you are in the app, another promotion to look at are the player promos, which are discounted player prop lines offered on Sleeper. Right now, there are four to dive into, including a discount on Jaxon Smith-Njigba receiving yards, who is having a historic season.
Redeem $100 Bonus with the Sleeper Promo Code
Customers can create chat groups, conduct research and follow along with live game casts on this fantasy app. Take these steps to grab a bonus for the NBA, NFL, World Series and more sports.
- Use the links on this page to apply the Sleeper promo code WTOP.
- Fill in your date of birth, full name and other account information to confirm your identity.
- Make a deposit up to $100 with an accepted payment method, like online banking or a debit card.
The amount of your initial deposit will determine your bonus. It’s a 100% match, so you can score the max $100 bonus with a $100 deposit.
MLB, NBA Markets Friday Night
The biggest game on the schedule tonight is Game 6 of the World Series between the Blue Jays and Dodgers. Kevin Gausman is pitching for Toronto, with Yoshinobu Yamamoto for Los Angeles, as mentioned earlier.
Yamamoto has pitched two straight complete games, a remarkable feat. Here are some of the MLB pitcher markets for Game 6 tonight:
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 6.5 Strikeouts
- Kevin Gausman: 4.5 Strikeouts
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 18.5 Outs
- Kevin Gausman: 15.5 Outs
There are also eight NBA games to dive into as well, and this is the first night these games count towards the NBA Cup. It is unknown how much the teams actually care about the NBA Cup, but, regardless, there are some stars taking the court tonight:
- Joel Embiid: 18.5 Points
- Jaylen Brown: 25.5 Points
- Tyrese Maxey: 29.5 Points
- Donovan Mitchell: 28.5 Points
- Nikola Jokic: 27.5 Points
- Jalen Brunson: 26.5 Points
- Devin Booker: 31.5 Points