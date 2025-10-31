Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for NBA, World Series Game 6 Picks

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Sign up and redeem the Sleeper promo code WTOP to claim a $100 bonus for the World Series Game 6 or eight game NBA slate tonight. Sign up, and start making winnings picks tonight.







Signing up with this promo code allows all new users to receive a 100% deposit match, allowing you to start placing entires on the Sleeper platform and redeem this $100 bonus by doing so.

The big game to highlight tonight to make picks on is Game 6 of the World Series between the Blue Jays and Dodgers. The Blue Jays have a chance to win the series with a win tonight, up 3-2, but the Dodgers are not going to go down without a fight with Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the mound.

So, sign up with the Sleeper promo code WTOP to grab a $100 bonus with the 100% deposit match on the platform.