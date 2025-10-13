Rossi gets shootout winner, Wild beat Kings 4-3 after allowing trio of third-period goals

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Marco Rossi scored in the fourth round of the shootout and the Minnesota Wild beat…

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Marco Rossi scored in the fourth round of the shootout and the Minnesota Wild beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 Monday night after giving up a three-goal lead in the third period.

Power-play goals by Jared Spurgeon, Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy gave Minnesota a 3-0 lead late in the first period.

The score remained until the third period when Kevin Fiala, Quinton Byfield scored early and Adrain Kempe late to send the game to overtime.

Fiala banked a rebound off the back of Jesper Wallstedt early in the third and Byfield added a power-play goal less than three minutes later to get the Kings to 3-2.

With an extra attacker, Kempe scored on a rebound with 44.4 seconds left in regulation for Los Angeles.

Darcy Kuemper stopped 23 shots for Los Angeles, which again struggled to stay out of the penalty box. Whistled for six infractions Monday, the Kings have been short-handed 22 times in four games.

Making his season debut and first start since Dec. 21, 2024, Wallstedt made 31 saves for Minnesota. Vladimir Tarasenko had two assists.

Spurgeon scored 14:04 into the game with a shot from the right circle that went through a screen by Vinnie Hinostroza for a 1-0 Wild lead.

With a two-man advantage, Kaprizov scored from the slot just over two minutes later and Boldy skated in from below the right circle and his shot went off the glove of Kuemper at the post to make 3-0 at 16:33.

The Wild are converting on an NHL-best 47.1% of its power-play opportunities. Minnesota has scored eight times in 17 chances, including four goals in Saturday’s 7-4 loss to Columbus.

Kaprizov and Boldy each have a team-high three goals and seven points. Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon and Martin Necas have a league-best eight points apiece.

Up next

Kings: Return home to host Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Wild: Begin a five-game road trip Tuesday at Dallas.

