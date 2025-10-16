Reigning NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder aim for repeat after keeping roster virtually intact

Oklahoma City Thunder Last season: 68-14, won NBA championship. COACH: Mark Daigneault (6th season, 211-189). SEASON OPENER: Oct. 21 vs.…

Oklahoma City Thunder

Last season: 68-14, won NBA championship.

COACH: Mark Daigneault (6th season, 211-189).

SEASON OPENER: Oct. 21 vs. Houston.

DEPARTURES: G Dillon Jones.

ADDITIONS: G Nikola Topic, G Brooks Barnhizer.

BetMGM championship odds: 2.4-1

What to expect

The Thunder are one of the league’s youngest teams and their best days might be ahead of them. All the main pieces from the championship-winning squad are back. Reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is only 27. Jalen Williams was a first-time All-Star last season, and he has improved significantly each season. Chet Holmgren is one of the best defenders in the league when healthy. All three signed extensions in the offseason, taking away what could have been a significant distraction. Nearly the entire bench returns too, so another title run is a reasonable goal.

Strengths and weaknesses

The good: Oklahoma City has a perfect mix of a fun culture and a business-like approach. Despite their youth, the team’s core has played more games together than most. Last season’s injury problems helped develop depth. With nearly everyone back, there should be little drop-off when the Thunder go to their bench. Coach Mark Daigneault is a master of mixing and matching lineups and making successful adjustments on the fly. Lu Dort, Williams, Alex Caruso and Cason Wallace are all elite on-ball defenders, so this team can win if their shots aren’t falling.

The not-so-good: It’s almost all good. One could nit-pick about how often Thunder players get injured, but Daigneault somehow has turned that into a strength. The main question is how hungry the Thunder will be after already having achieved most of their goals. They aren’t the plucky underdogs anymore — they are the target of every team in the league, and that’s new territory.

Players to watch

Holmgren has one of the highest ceilings of any player in the league. When healthy, he plays at an All-Star level and looks like a contender for Defensive Player of the Year. He puts the ball on the floor a bit too much and can be streaky as an outside shooter, but if he cleans up those things, there is another level the Thunder can reach. Rookie guard Nikola Topic missed all of last season with a torn ACL, but should be ready to go. The first-round draft pick in 2024 could potentially take pressure off the stars. He will miss the early part of the season after having a testicular procedure.

