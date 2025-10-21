Phoenix opens season at home against Sacramento

Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns Phoenix; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Suns -3.5; over/under is 227.5 BOTTOM LINE:…

Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns

Phoenix; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Suns -3.5; over/under is 227.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Phoenix Suns host the Sacramento Kings in the season opener.

Phoenix finished 36-46 overall and 9-7 in Pacific Division play a season ago. The Suns averaged 27.8 assists per game on 41.2 made field goals last season.

Sacramento went 40-42 overall and 5-11 in Pacific Division play during the 2024-25 season. The Kings averaged 115.7 points per game while shooting 47.8% from the field and 35.7% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Suns: None listed.

Kings: Domantas Sabonis: out (hamstring), Keegan Murray: out (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

