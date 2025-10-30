Nuggets take on the Trail Blazers, look for 4th straight win

Denver Nuggets (3-1, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (3-2, fifth in the Western Conference) Portland, Oregon;…

Portland, Oregon; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nuggets -4.5; over/under is 235.5

BOTTOM LINE: Denver is looking to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Nuggets take on Portland.

Portland finished 36-46 overall, 6-10 in Northwest Division action and 22-19 at home last season. The Trail Blazers averaged 110.9 points per game last season, 16.9 from the free-throw line and 38.7 from 3-point range.

Denver finished 50-32 overall, 8-8 in Northwest Division action and 24-17 on the road a season ago. The Nuggets allowed opponents to score 116.9 points per game and shoot 46.6% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Scoot Henderson: out (hamstring), Kris Murray: day to day (illness), Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles), Robert Williams III: day to day (knee).

Nuggets: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

