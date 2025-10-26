NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 Results

Sunday At Martinsville Speedway Ridgeway, Va. Lap length: 0.53 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (1) William Byron, Chevrolet, 500…

Sunday

At Martinsville Speedway

Ridgeway, Va.

Lap length: 0.53 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) William Byron, Chevrolet, 500 laps, 61 points.

2. (31) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 500, 39.

3. (8) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 500, 48.

4. (13) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 500, 33.

5. (3) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 500, 49.

6. (18) Ryan Preece, Ford, 500, 35.

7. (12) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 500, 41.

8. (4) Joey Logano, Ford, 500, 38.

9. (16) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 500, 36.

10. (27) Josh Berry, Ford, 500, 27.

11. (14) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 500, 28.

12. (2) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 500, 31.

13. (7) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 500, 24.

14. (22) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet, 500, 26.

15. (10) Austin Cindric, Ford, 500, 23.

16. (20) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 500, 21.

17. (6) Cole Custer, Ford, 500, 20.

18. (21) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 500, 19.

19. (34) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 499, 18.

20. (19) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 499, 17.

21. (24) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 499, 16.

22. (30) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 499, 15.

23. (17) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 499, 14.

24. (11) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, 499, 13.

25. (23) Zane Smith, Ford, 498, 12.

26. (26) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 498, 11.

27. (32) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 498, 10.

28. (33) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 497, 9.

29. (29) Chris Buescher, Ford, 497, 8.

30. (35) Noah Gragson, Ford, 497, 7.

31. (15) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 497, 6.

32. (36) Cody Ware, Ford, 488, 5.

33. (37) Casey Mears, Ford, electrical, 478, 0.

34. (28) Erik Jones, Toyota, accident, 406, 4.

35. (5) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, engine, 334, 7.

36. (25) Riley Herbst, Toyota, engine, 323, 1.

37. (9) Chase Briscoe, Toyota, engine, 295, 6.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 73.742 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 33 minutes, 59 seconds.

Margin of Victory: .717 seconds.

Caution Flags: 10 for 78 laps.

Lead Changes: 7 among 5 drivers.

Lap Leaders: W.Byron 0-30; M.McDowell 31-35; W.Byron 36-265; T.Reddick 266-271; R.Blaney 272-376; R.Chastain 377-384; R.Blaney 385-456; W.Byron 457-500

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): W.Byron, 3 times for 304 laps; R.Blaney, 2 times for 177 laps; R.Chastain, 1 time for 8 laps; T.Reddick, 1 time for 6 laps; M.McDowell, 1 time for 5 laps.

Wins: D.Hamlin, 6; S.Van Gisbergen, 5; C.Bell, 4; K.Larson, 3; C.Briscoe, 3; W.Byron, 3; R.Blaney, 3; C.Elliott, 2; J.Logano, 1; B.Wallace, 1; R.Chastain, 1; A.Cindric, 1; A.Dillon, 1; J.Berry, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. D.Hamlin, 5000; 2. K.Larson, 5000; 3. C.Briscoe, 5000; 4. W.Byron, 5000; 5. C.Bell, 2371; 6. R.Blaney, 2309; 7. T.Reddick, 2298; 8. J.Logano, 2290; 9. C.Elliott, 2282; 10. B.Wallace, 2255; 11. R.Chastain, 2243; 12. S.Van Gisbergen, 2198; 13. A.Bowman, 2166; 14. A.Cindric, 2146; 15. A.Dillon, 2135; 16. J.Berry, 2120.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.