Memphis Grizzlies younger and leaning on Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. more than ever

Memphis Grizzlies

Last season: 48-34, lost to Oklahoma City in first round of playoffs.

COACH: Tuomas Iisalo (first-time head coach May 2, 4-5 as interim coach).

SEASON OPENER: Oct. 22 vs. New Orleans.

DEPARTURES: G Desmond Bane, C/PF Marvin Bagley, C Jay Huff, G Luke Kennard.

ADDITIONS: G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, G Cedric Coward, G Javon Small, F Olivier-Maxence Prosper, F Braxton Key, C PJ Hall, C Jock Landale, G Ty Jerome.

BetMGM championship odds: 125-1.

What to expect

The Grizzlies pared down their core by trading Bane to Orlando for Caldwell-Pope and four first-round draft picks. The roster is younger, but Memphis will go as far as its pair of two-time All-Stars lead them. The Grizzlies gave Jaren Jackson Jr. an extension keeping him under contract through the 2029-30 season, and Morant has to play a majority of the season after injuries and suspensions limited him to 59 games combined over the past two seasons. They’ll have to be at their best in the crowded Western Conference and not blow home-court advantage like Memphis did late last season before having to play their way to the No. 8 seed.

Strengths and weaknesses

The good: Jackson has shown he can carry the Grizzlies when needed, averaging at least 22 points each of the past two seasons. Morant dazzles when they need him to take over a game whether he’s dishing out seeing-eye assists or flying fearlessly to the basket. Caldwell-Pope brings a savvy defender, and Iisalo quickly gained the Grizzlies’ confidence during his interim stint.

The not-so-good: Both Jackson and Morant need to stay healthy and on the court at the same time. Jackson won’t be available for up to six weeks after a procedure to fix a turf toe injury in his right foot in early July. Zach Edey goes into his second season needing up to two more months to recover from surgery in June on his left ankle. The Grizzlies are leaning on young players again to step up and fill in around their All-Stars.

Players to watch

Coward is the rookie being counted on to help replace the 3-point shooting and scoring lost by trading away Bane. He jumped up the draft to No. 11 overall in June after moving from Willamette to Eastern Washington and finally Washington State in college. An injury limited Coward to just six games at Washington State where he shot 40% before getting hurt.

