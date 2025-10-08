La Liga confirms first regular-season game abroad with Barcelona facing Villarreal in the US

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish league is finally playing a regular-season game in the United States. La Liga confirmed Wednesday…

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish league is finally playing a regular-season game in the United States.

La Liga confirmed Wednesday that Villarreal and Barcelona will face each other at Hard Rock Stadium near Miami on Dec. 20.

“This match is a historic step that takes La Liga and Spanish football to an all-new level,” Spanish league president Javier Tebas said.

Tebas and the league had been pushing for a regular-season game abroad for some time, with the first attempt coming in 2018 with a match between Barcelona and Girona, but the idea was dismissed after criticism from some players, fans and clubs. Its subsequent attempts also failed but the plan moved forward this time after UEFA on Monday gave its consent despite opposition from fan groups across the continent.

The European governing body did not oppose the plans by both the Spanish league and the Italian league, which wants to have AC Milan face Como in Australia early next year.

UEFA blamed a lack of clear rules from world soccer body FIFA to block the proposed games, which many fans see as a threat to cut teams’ ties to their home communities.

The Spanish soccer federation, which under previous administrations strongly opposed the league match abroad, also gave the go-ahead for La Liga’s plans this year.

“We are looking forward to reconnecting with all our fans in the United States and are grateful to La Liga for the opportunity to get closer to one of the club’s key strategic markets,” Barcelona president Joan Laporta said. “We have been visiting the country for many years and have always felt the passion that FC Barcelona inspires.”

Staging a match abroad has long been part of the league’s goal of expanding its brand. A few years ago it signed a long-term partnership with sports and entertainment group Relevent Sports, which is part of Stephen Ross’ portfolio of companies that includes Hard Rock Stadium, the Miami Dolphins, Formula One’s Miami Grand Prix and the Miami Open tennis tournament.

Plans for the La Liga game in Miami were renewed after FIFA withdrew from a legal action brought by Relevent in a Manhattan court. Weeks later, FIFA said it would review its rules and created a working group that includes UEFA lawyers.

Relevent has since become a key commercial partner of UEFA and the influential and newly rebranded European Football Clubs, being entrusted this year to sell six years’ worth of commercial rights for the Champions League and other continental competitions through 2033.

Villarreal, playing in the Champions League this season, would nominally be the home team for the match in Miami, though Barcelona fans likely would comprise the vast majority at Hard Rock Stadium. Former Barcelona star Lionel Messi is the main attraction at Inter Miami in Major League Soccer.

“This is a unique opportunity for Villarreal CF to further its growth and strengthen its presence in a market as significant as the United States,” Villarreal president Fernando Roig said. “With this initiative we can reach fans in other parts of the world and continue to expand both the club’s and La Liga’s brand.”

The league said Villarreal fans will be able to travel to the match free of charge. Those who choose not to attend will receive a 30% discount on their season ticket.

“We know that playing this game away from home will impact on our season-ticket holders, which is why we are implementing meaningful, concrete measures to compensate them,” Roig said. “We are confident it will be a great experience.”

Games abroad have become routine in U.S. pro sports leagues — with the NFL playing in several European cities — but still jar with European soccer culture that thrives on tribal rivalries and fans of visiting teams being in the stadium.

The league, which has a strategic partnership with ESPN, said the match “represents a milestone” in its long-term strategy in North America, where it has promoted grassroots programs, youth academies and sponsor activations.

It said “this milestone further strengthens the image of Spanish football as a global pioneer and benchmark. It also recognizes the growing popularity in football in the United States, coming at a pivotal moment ahead of the 2026 World Cup, hosted jointly by the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.”

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.