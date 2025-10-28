Konecny nets 200th career goal, Brink shines as Flyers edge Penguins in shootout

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored a milestone goal, Bobby Brink scored the shootout winner and had a goal and…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored a milestone goal, Bobby Brink scored the shootout winner and had a goal and an assist and the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Konecny notched his 200th career goal in the second period on a shot from the right circle, beating Pittsburgh goalie Arturs Silovs over his blocker. He became the 17th player in Flyers history to reach the 200-goal plateau.

Brink scored on the power play in the first by poking a rebound past Silovs for his third goal of the season. He also made a deft double deke move on a goal in the shootout. Sam Ersson made 24 saves for the Flyers, who won for the fourth time in five games.

Sidney Crosby scored his team-leading eighth goal of the season to force overtime for the Penguins, who have registered at least one point in seven straight (5-0-2).

Justin Brazeau scored his sixth goal for Pittsburgh and Silovs made 32 saves.

Both teams thought they had won the game in overtime. A Penguins goal by Evgeni Malkin was waived off for an illegal substitution on a delayed penalty when Malkin entered the ice before Silovs made it to the bench.

Minutes later, a would-be power play goal by Philadelphia’s Tyson Foerster was waived off after a league-initiated review determined the play was offside.

The Penguins continue their four-game road trip in Minnesota on Thursday.

Philadelphia remains home, where they are in the middle of playing nine of 10, when they host Nashville on Thursday.

