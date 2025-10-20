Joaquín who? Argentine striker Panichelli is the new sensation of the French league

With Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembélé sidelined by injury, the French league has found a new hero. Largely unknown before…

With Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembélé sidelined by injury, the French league has found a new hero.

Largely unknown before his transfer to Strasbourg from Spanish side Deportivo Alaves this summer, Joaquín Panichelli has taken Ligue 1 by storm.

The 23-year-old center forward has been pivotal to coach Liam Rosenior’s youthful side and its strong start to the season. The athletic striker has scored seven goals in eight league games, helping Strasbourg sit third, just two points behind leaders Marseille.

Panichelli, the league’s top scorer, showcased his class on Friday with a brace in a 3–3 draw against European champions Paris Saint-Germain. He had already scored twice in Strasbourg’s 5–0 win over Angers before the international break. Against PSG, he first equalized with a towering header over Illya Zabarnyi and then doubled Strasbourg’s lead just after halftime with a composed finish.

“The header is one of the best headers I’ve seen live,” Rosenior said after the game. “His performance as a center forward tonight was one of the best center forward performances I’ve seen live. His goals, the way he took them, were incredible, he led the line incredibly.”

Panichelli’s influence on Strasbourg’s game has been huge, with a rate of one goal every 89 minutes. He has played in all eight of Strasbourg’s Ligue 1 matches, starting seven times and coming on as a substitute once. Comfortable as a lone striker or alongside Emanuel Emegha, he is the first Strasbourg player to score seven goals in the opening eight matches since Casimir Koza in 1962–63.

“It does not surprise me because what he does every day in training is he maximizes himself,” Rosenior added. “He works so hard, he is a joy to work with.”

Panichelli joined Strasbourg as part of a large-scale rebuilding effort by Rosenior at the Alsatian club, owned by Chelsea’s ownership group, BlueCo, since 2023.

The son of a former footballer, Panichelli learned his trade in Argentina, failing to leave a mark at River Plate before moving to Alaves, where an ACL injury stalled his progress for a while. After recovering, he was loaned to Mirandes in the Spanish second division, scoring over 20 goals and adding eight assists to emerge as a clinical finisher.

He made an immediate impact at Strasbourg, where his contract runs through 2030, scoring on his debut this season.

“He has an unbelievable mentality,” Rosenior said. “His dad was in football and he understands what you need to win. He has brought a real winning mentality to this group.”

