Grizzlies’ Ja Morant week to week with sprained ankle, joins list of injured starters

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two-time All-Star Ja Morant is week to week after spraining his left ankle in practice, the Memphis Grizzlies said Monday.

Morant sprained his ankle during practice Sunday, the team said. The Grizzlies open the preseason Monday night against the Detroit Pistons, and they host New Orleans in their season opener Oct. 22.

Morant joins a list of injured starters for the Grizzlies that includes Jaren Jackson Jr. and Zach Edey. Jackson has said he’s targeting being ready for the season opener.

Morant has played only 59 games combined over the past two seasons between various injuries and league suspensions. Since the start of the 2021-22 season, Morant has played in only 56% of the Grizzlies’ 328 regular-season games. He also has missed five games in Memphis’ last three postseason berths.

