PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. Hoban 46, Central York, Pa. 21

Andover Pymatuning Valley 55, Middlefield Cardinal 0

Anna 28, Ft. Recovery 24

Ansonia 38, Arcanum 8

Archbold 37, Bryan 10

Athens 47, Bidwell River Valley 19

Attica Seneca E. 62, Bucyrus 14

Avon 43, Avon Lake 12

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 42, Northwood 6

Batavia Clermont NE 49, Fayetteville-Perry 6

Bay (OH) 42, Lakewood 7

Beaver Eastern 71, Crown City S. Gallia 52

Beavercreek 20, Huber Hts. Wayne 17

Bellbrook 28, Day. Oakwood 13

Bellefontaine 23, Urbana 16

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 48, Spring. NW 0

Bellevue 12, Port Clinton 3

Bellville Clear Fork 44, Caledonia River Valley 7

Belmont Union Local 38, Bellaire 13

Beloit W. Branch 48, Carrollton 7

Berea-Midpark 44, Elyria 15

Bethel-Tate 35, Blanchester 34

Beverly Ft. Frye 46, Vincent Warren 8

Bishop Fenwick 16, Cin. McNicholas 14

Bishop Hartley 39, Cols. KIPP 26

Bloom-Carroll 28, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 17

Bluffton 45, Harrod Allen E. 13

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 53, Solon 0

Bridgeport 24, Shadyside 21

Bucyrus Wynford 55, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 8

Burton Berkshire 33, Wickliffe 21

Byesville Meadowbrook 34, Zanesville Maysville 26

Caldwell 40, Hannibal River 7

Can. Glenoak 44, Mansfield 12

Can. McKinley 40, Massillon Jackson 9

Can. South 28, Massillon Tuslaw 21

Canal Winchester 42, Lancaster 0

Canfield 44, Warren Howland 3

Carlisle 46, Middletown Madison 8

Casstown Miami E. 42, Troy Christian 14

Castalia Margaretta 38, Kansas Lakota 7

Cedarville 36, Spring. Cath. Cent. 28

Celina 45, Ottawa-Glandorf 28

Centerburg 59, Howard E. Knox 6

Chagrin Falls 31, Rootstown 24

Chagrin Falls Kenston 14, Mayfield 7

Chardon 41, Willoughby S. 23

Chardon NDCL 45, Elyria Cath. 21

Chesapeake 27, Ironton Rock Hill 14

Chillicothe 36, Greenfield McClain 14

Chillicothe Huntington 40, Frankfort Adena 14

Chillicothe Zane Trace 69, Bainbridge Paint Valley 0

Cin. Anderson 37, Cin. Winton Woods 30

Cin. Clark Montessori 36, Norwood 0

Cin. Country Day 46, Cin. N. College Hill 14

Cin. Elder 28, Indpls Chatard, Ind. 7

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 36, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 21

Cin. Indian Hill 41, Cin. Deer Park 6

Cin. La Salle 35, Louisville 24

Cin. Princeton 35, Fairfield 0

Cin. Taft 45, Cin. Aiken 0

Circleville 56, Baltimore Liberty Union 27

Circleville Logan Elm 40, Albany Alexander 7

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 37, Mt. Orab Western Brown 0

Cle. Hts. 24, Brunswick 21

Cle. VASJ 33, Cle. Benedictine 22

Coldwater 44, Versailles 14

Cols. Beechcroft 22, Cols. Centennial 15

Cols. Bishop Watterson 49, Cin. NW 12

Cols. DeSales 23, Harrison 21

Cols. Franklin Hts. 35, Cols. Bexley 7

Cols. Marion-Franklin 27, Cols. Briggs 14

Cols. Northland 20, Cols. Linden-McKinley 14

Cols. Upper Arlington 42, Dublin Coffman 7

Cols. Whetstone 43, Cols. Mifflin 0

Columbiana Crestview 42, Garrettsville Garfield 20

Columbus Grove 33, Lima Cent. Cath. 25

Conneaut 50, Ashtabula Lakeside 49

Convoy Crestview 33, Spencerville 27

Copley 42, Barberton 12

Covington 35, Milton-Union 21

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 42, Parma Padua 7

Dalton 51, Doylestown Chippewa 6

Dawson-Bryant 30, Proctorville Fairland 0

Day. Chaminade Julienne 34, Day. Carroll 14

Delaware Buckeye Valley 35, Whitehall-Yearling 3

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 41, Marysville 7

Delphos St John’s 48, Rockford Parkway 13

Dresden Tri-Valley 35, Thornville Sheridan 29, 2OT

E. Liverpool 26, Weir, W.Va. 19

Edgerton 35, Hicksville 12

Elmore Woodmore 38, Tiffin Calvert 31

Euclid 32, Medina 14

Fairfield Christian 32, Sugar Grove Berne Union 12

Fairview 42, Brooklyn 6

Findlay 42, Sylvania Northview 7

Findlay Liberty-Benton 44, Arcadia 6

Franklin 21, Trenton Edgewood 16

Fredericktown 33, Danville 18

Fremont, Ind. 40, Tol. Christian 7

Ft. Loramie 40, Delphos Jefferson 0

Gahanna Cols. Academy 29, Bishop Ready 19

Gahanna Lincoln 44, Grove City 20

Galion 28, Marion Harding High School 20

Galion Northmor 41, Cardington-Lincoln 28

Gates Mills Gilmour 28, Cle. Rhodes 12

Gates Mills Hawken 49, Painesville Harvey 46

Geneva 35, Madison 7

Genoa 49, Fostoria 7

Germantown Valley View 27, Brookville 7

Gibsonburg 69, Willard 7

Girard 48, Hubbard 20

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 54, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 0

Goshen 49, Wilmington 21

Granville 52, Zanesville 8

Green 28, Massillon Perry 21

Grove City Christian 41, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 0

Groveport-Madison 44, Logan 13

Hamilton 14, Middletown 10

Hamilton Badin 28, Kettering Alter 14

Hamilton Ross 9, Monroe 0

Hamler Patrick Henry 47, Swanton 0

Hanoverton United 42, Wellsville 7

Hilliard Darby 29, Thomas Worthington 12

Holland Springfield 45, Tol. Woodward 0

Hudson 42, Macedonia Nordonia 35, 2OT

Hunting Valley University 21, Cols. St. Charles 20

Independence 37, Beachwood 0

Independence, W.Va. 42, Barnesville 21

Ironton 56, Gallipolis Gallia 7

Jamestown Greeneview 28, Spring. Greenon 12

Jeromesville Hillsdale 49, Rittman 13

Kettering Fairmont 10, Springfield 7

Kings Mills Kings 38, Cin. Turpin 26

Kirtland 40, Mantua Crestwood 0

LaGrange Keystone 33, Oberlin Firelands 24

Lancaster Fairfield Union 34, Amanda-Clearcreek 14

Lebanon 42, Cin. Walnut Hills 8

Leipsic 37, Arlington 6

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 38, Hilliard Bradley 14

Lewisburg Tri-County N. 27, Union City Mississinawa Valley 20

Lewistown Indian Lake 24, St. Paris Graham 21

Lexington 49, Mansfield Madison 17

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 38, Cin. Sycamore 0

Lima Bath 39, Defiance 21

Lima Shawnee 45, Van Wert 24

Lisbon David Anderson 41, Leetonia 21

London 37, New Carlisle Tecumseh 0

London Madison-Plains 28, S. Charleston SE 27

Lorain Clearview 27, Columbia Station Columbia 21

Loveland 56, Cin. West Clermont 21

Lucas 26, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 12

Lucasville Valley 41, Cols. Grandview Hts. 8

Lyndhurst Brush 35, Erie, Pa. 7

Malvern 56, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 16

Manchester 52, Vanlue 0

Maria Stein Marion Local 42, Minster 0

Marietta 34, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 16

Mason 38, Cin. Colerain 21

Massillon Washington 42, Warren Harding 10

McComb 47, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 0

McDermott Scioto NW 59, Waverly 31

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 46, Dola Hardin Northern 6

Medina Buckeye 35, Rocky River 27

Medina Highland 49, Richfield Revere 7

Mentor 38, Lorain 6

Mentor Lake Cath. 35, Parma Hts. Holy Name 14

Miamisburg 28, Clayton Northmont 14

Milan Edison 27, Vermilion 24

Milford Center Fairbanks 64, N. Lewisburg Triad 12

Mogadore 33, Louisville Aquinas 0

Monroeville 28, Ashland Crestview 26

Montpelier 56, Pioneer N. Central 42

Morral Ridgedale 17, Waynesfield-Goshen 0

Morrow Little Miami 45, Milford (OH) 14

Mt Gilead 28, Loudonville 21

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 42, Cory-Rawson 7

N. Ridgeville 42, Amherst Steele 28

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 46, Upper Sandusky 24

Napoleon 7, Fremont Ross 0

Navarre Fairless 22, Canal Fulton Northwest 21, OT

Nelsonville-York 54, McArthur Vinton County 12

New Lexington 45, Crooksville 6

New Madison Tri-Village 40, Camden Preble Shawnee 7

New Paris National Trail 55, Bradford 0

New Philadelphia 26, Millersburg W. Holmes 21

Newark 35, Reynoldsburg 21

Newark Cath. 28, Hebron Lakewood 14

Newark Licking Valley 58, Mt. Vernon 13

Newcomerstown 38, Strasburg 7

Norton 61, Akr. Springfield 0

Norwalk 31, Sandusky 28

Oak Harbor 60, Maumee 36

Olmsted Falls 42, Grafton Midview 7

Oregon Clay 29, Tol. Whitmer 28

Orrville 35, New Franklin Manchester 28

Painesville Riverside 42, Eastlake North 21

Pandora-Gilboa 41, Ada 6

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 42, Pataskala Licking Hts. 14

Paulding 36, Defiance Tinora 10

Pemberville Eastwood 42, Millbury Lake 7

Peninsula Woodridge 21, Lodi Cloverleaf 15

Perry 35, Chesterland W. Geauga 21

Perrysburg 24, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 3

Philo 31, New Concord John Glenn 13

Pickerington Central 49, Ashville Teays Valley 17

Pickerington North 35, New Albany 7

Piqua 28, Vandalia Butler 23

Plain City Jonathan Alder 35, Spring. Kenton Ridge 33

Pomeroy Meigs 33, Wellston 8

Portsmouth 41, South Point 13

Portsmouth W. 46, Oak Hill 8

Powell Olentangy Liberty 21, Hilliard Davidson 7

Purcell Marian 28, Cin. Summit 7

Racine Southern 40, Stewart Federal Hocking 6

Richmond Edison 35, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 19

Richwood N. Union 48, Spring. Shawnee 14

Salem 61, Alliance Marlington 39

Salineville Southern 44, Youngs. Valley Christian 35

Sandusky Perkins 41, Huron 6

Sarahsville Shenandoah 32, New Matamoras Frontier 22

Sheffield Brookside 28, Oberlin 27

Shelby 55, Marion Pleasant 10

Sherwood Fairview 37, Haviland Wayne Trace 7

Sidney 31, W. Carrollton 28

Spring. NE 52, Mechanicsburg 26

Springboro 30, Centerville 20

St Clairsville 28, Wintersville Indian Creek 21, OT

St Marys 35, Kenton 26

St. Henry (OH) 20, New Bremen 0

St. Xavier (OH) 41, Cle. St Ignatius 7

Steubenville 36, Erie McDowell, Pa. 13

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 48, Bowerston Conotton Valley 30

Streetsboro 38, Mogadore Field 6

Sugarcreek Garaway 49, Magnolia Sandy Valley 7

Sullivan Black River 48, Wellington 7

Sycamore Mohawk 29, Carey 28, OT

Sylvania Southview 22, Bowling Green 7

Tiffin Columbian 49, Clyde 20

Tipp City Tippecanoe 21, Troy 0

Tol. Cent. Cath. 40, Tol. St. Francis 0

Tol. Ottawa Hills 56, Erie-Mason, Mich. 8

Tontogany Otsego 21, Rossford 6

Toronto 44, Rayland Buckeye 8

Uniontown Lake 20, N. Can. Hoover 14

Van Buren 41, Bloomdale Elmwood 0

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 25, New Lebanon Dixie 7

W. Chester Lakota W. 38, Cin. Oak Hills 6

W. Jefferson 20, W. Liberty-Salem 7

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 28, Uhrichsville Claymont 7

Wadsworth 50, Stow-Munroe Falls 20

Wapakoneta 41, Elida 10

Warren De La Salle, Mich. 48, Toledo St John’s Jesuit 22

Washington C.H. 43, Hillsboro 21

Waterford 47, Glouster Trimble 0

Waynesville 21, Eaton 17

Westerville S. 29, Canal Winchester Harvest 28, OT

Wheelersburg 56, Minford 6

Williamsburg 49, Lees Creek E. Clinton 0

Williamsport Westfall 53, Piketon 21

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 63, Portsmouth Notre Dame 47

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 28, Cameron, W.Va. 6

Wooster Triway 28, Can. Cent. Cath. 0

Worthington Kilbourne 34, Westerville N. 17

Xenia 44, Greenville 7

Youngs. Mooney 38, Canfield S. Range 30

Zanesville Rosecrans 30, Millersport 0

Zanesville W. Muskingum 54, Coshocton 14

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

