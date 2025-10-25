France’s Katoto to miss Nations League semifinal return leg vs. Germany because of thigh injury

PARIS (AP) — France striker Marie-Antoinette Katoto will miss the return leg of the Nations League semifinal against Germany next…

PARIS (AP) — France striker Marie-Antoinette Katoto will miss the return leg of the Nations League semifinal against Germany next week because of a thigh injury, the French football federation said Saturday.

Katoto felt discomfort in her right hamstring following France’s 1-0 loss on Friday.

“After undergoing medical tests on Saturday morning, the player was forced to withdraw from the return match and was released back to her club,” the French federation said in a statement.

Katoto, who plays for OL Lyonnes, won’t be replaced in the squad.

The return leg is scheduled on Tuesday in Caen, France.

Spain beat Sweden 4-0 in the first leg of the other semifinal.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.