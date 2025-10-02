Formula 1: How to watch the Singapore Grand Prix on TV and what to know

SINGAPORE (AP) — Here’s a guide that tells you what you need to know about the Singapore Grand Prix. It’s…

SINGAPORE (AP) — Here’s a guide that tells you what you need to know about the Singapore Grand Prix. It’s the 18th of 24 rounds of the 2025 Formula 1 season.

How to watch the Singapore Grand Prix on TV

— In the U.S., on ESPN.

Singapore Grand Prix schedule

Friday: First and second practice.

Saturday: Third practice and qualifying.

Sunday: Singapore Grand Prix, 62 laps of the 4.94-kilometer (3.07-mile) Marina Bay Street Circuit. It starts at 8 p.m. local time (8 a.m. ET / 1200 GMT).

Singapore Grand Prix venue

F1 drivers face one of their toughest physical tests of the year on the streets of Singapore. The heat and humidity add an extra dimension to this night race under floodlights. It’s a twisty circuit with barriers close to the track, so crashes are common and the safety car can shake up the race. Lando Norris won there for McLaren last year. Singapore is the only track on this year’s schedule where Max Verstappen has never won.

Last time out

Verstappen catapulted himself back into the F1 title fight with a dominant win from pole at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix as McLaren had its worst race of the year. Oscar Piastri crashed out on the first lap but his standing lead was only trimmed from 31 points to 25 because teammate Lando Norris finished seventh. George Russell took second for Mercedes despite battling illness all week and Carlos Sainz, Jr. was third for Williams’ first podium since 2021.

Key stats

1 — Singapore is the only one of the 24 tracks on this season’s schedule where Max Verstappen hasn’t won a race.

3 — Carlos Sainz, Jr.’s third place for Williams makes him only the second driver in F1 history to finish on the podium for McLaren, Ferrari and Williams, three of the sport’s most storied teams.

6 — After Liam Lawson was fifth and Yuki Tsunoda sixth in Azerbaijan, 19 different drivers have finished in the top six this season. The only exceptions are Franco Colapinto and Jack Doohan, who have no points from their partial seasons with Alpine.

What they’re saying

“I don’t rely on hope. But it’s seven rounds left, 69 points is a lot. So I personally don’t think about it.” — Max Verstappen on his title chances.

“Friday and Saturday, I was really rough and had it been Singapore, as an example, I think I probably would have called it a day.” — George Russell finished second in Azerbaijan despite illness but argues Singapore’s a whole different test.

