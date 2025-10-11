FanDuel Promo Code: Get $300 College Football, NFL Week 6 Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Don’t miss out on the chance to win bonuses with this FanDuel promo code offer. Football fans can activate this offer to secure a 60-1 odds boost on the NFL or college football. Click here to start signing up.







New players can win $300 in bonuses on college football or NFL Week 6. Pick a winner on a $5 wager to lock in these bonuses.

FanDuel Sportsbook will have a variety of ways to bet on football this weekend, including a boost for the London game on Sunday morning. Check out all the different ways to lock in boosts and bonuses.

Register with this FanDuel promo code and start with a $300 bonus on the NFL or college football. Click here to activate this offer.

FanDuel Promo Code Delivers $300 Sign-Up Bonus

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed – Sign Up Through the Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $5, Win $300 Bonus In-App Promos NFL Boost Around the World, MLB Postseason Profit Boost, Boostin’ With The Boys Profit Boost, College Football Big Match on Campus Boost, etc. Bonus Last Verified On October 11, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are no catches or strings attached when it comes to this FanDuel promo. Simply sign up and place a $5 bet on any game. If that bet wins, players will receive $300 in total bonuses.

Start building a bankroll for Saturday’s college football games or Sunday’s NFL matchups. It’s also worth noting that players can apply this promo to other sports like MLB, NHL, NBA preseason, tennis, golf or any other sport this weekend.

How to Bet on NFL Week 6

Sunday will be a long day for NFL fans. It starts with the Denver Broncos and New York Jets in London. This early matchup will kick off a day with more than 12 hours of football. Take a look at the current FanDuel Sportsbook odds on Jets vs. Broncos (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

Denver Broncos: -7 (-110) // -370 // Over 43.5 (-108)

-7 (-110) // -370 // Over 43.5 (-108) New York Jets: +7 (-110) // +295 // Under 43.5 (-112)

We also recommend checking out the Boost Around the World for this game. Players can secure a 50% profit boost on an anytime touchdown scorer bet for Jets-Broncos. Look for other in-app promos on the NFL throughout the day.

But remember, this London game is just the beginning for football fans on Sunday. Anyone who picks a winner on an initial $5 wager will have $300 in bonuses to use on any of the games.

Activating This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Creating a new account on FanDuel Sportsbook is the first step in securing this $300 bonus. Here is a quick walkthrough for new players:

Click here to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page.

to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. Skip the need for a promo code by signing up using the links on this page.

Answer the necessary prompts with basic information to set up a new account.

Using any of the secure payment methods, make a cash deposit of $5+.

Bet $5 on any game to secure a $300 bonus with a win.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.