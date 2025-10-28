FanDuel Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus for Any NBA Game Tuesday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Take advantage of the massive welcome bonus offer Tuesday and sign up right now with FanDuel. Their latest FanDuel promo code offer will give you access to a huge $300 bonus if the first bet you place on the sportsbook settles as a win. Get in on the action by picking a market of the World Series or NBA tonight to qualify here .







The sportsbook only requires your starting bet to be at least $5 cash in order to be eligible. That means a small wager on Blue Jays-Dodgers, Knicks-Bucks or Clippers Warriors could help you end your Tuesday night with a $300 bonus.

FanDuel Promo Code for NBA on October 28

Don’t swing and miss on the latest FanDuel promo code offer out Tuesday just in time for game 4 of the World Series tonight. Wager $5 on a market of the game and, if you win, get back $300 in bonus bets.

So, let’s say that you feel really good about the Blue Jays chances to beat the Dodgers outright in L.A. tonight. If this is the case, you could put as little as $5 down on the Toronto moneyline and lock in the welcome offer.

Then, if the Blue Jays do take down the Dodgers tonight, you take home both cash and the bonus bets. These bets will be good for any markets you want over the next seven (7) days.

NBA fans can pass on the World Series and qualify their bet on matchups like 76ers-Wizards, Kings-Thunder or Knicks-Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo was rumored to be interested in a trade to New York this offseason, so Milwaukee has added pressure to go along with a challenging matchup against the Knicks.

World Series Profit Boost, NBA Choose Your Reward

FanDuel is the perfect place to go find more promotional offers for tonight’s action. Log into your new account and go check out these deals available Tuesday:

World Series Profit Boost: Enhance the odds of a Blue Jays-Dodgers wager for tonight

Choose Your Reward: Pick from a profit boost, no sweat bet or a bet back token on any NBA game tipping off tonight

Bill Simmon’s NBA Futures:

Milwaukee over 43.5 regular season wins (-115)

Instructions to Securing FanDuel Promo Code Offer

FanDuel will require certain pieces of personal and financial information in order to make sure that your new account gets the FanDuel promo code applied. These details will include your full legal name, date of birth, geolocation of your cell phone or home computer and a home address.

You will also need to deposit enough cash to cover your first wager. This will be a minimum of $5, but you can deposit more if you prefer. Payment options include an online bank, debit card, credit card or payment app, like PayPal.

The $300 bonus will stay in your account for a total of seven (7) days prior to expiring. FanDuel bonus bets can be used by selecting the amount of bonuses you wish to wager in your betslip