FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $300 Bonus Ravens-Dolphins, NBA, NFL Week 9

FanDuel Promo Code for $300 Bonus on Ravens-Dolphins TNF
Head to FanDuel Sportsbook using the links anywhere on this page, and place your first wager for $5. Make sure it is on something you are confident in, as a winning wager is required to redeem the $300 bonus.
The nice part, however, is that there is no limit on the odds or market, so you can back Derrick Henry to score a touchdown at -240 odds tonight, and still receive the bonus if he scores.
If you are able to redeem the bonus, they will be valid over the next seven (7) days and can be used on any sport and market as well.
NBA, TNF Promotions on FanDuel Sportsbook
One you sign up and redeem the welcome offer on FanDuel, it is time to scroll through the app to see everything that is available. One part of the app that is worth scanning is their promotions section, which will have different bonuses available across pretty much every sport.
With four NBA games and TNF tonight, FanDuel does not disappoint with their offerings for the games, detailed below:
- 30% NFL TNF Profit Boost: Place any wager on TNF tonight, can be either a straight play or same-game parlay, and FanDuel will boost the payout of that play by 30%. One look we like for tonight is De’Von Achane to record 6+ receptions, which is currently offered at +130 but can be boosted from there.
- Choose Your NBA Reward: There are three different NBA promotions available, of which users can choose their favorite one between a 50% profit boost, no sweat bet, or bet back token.
Securing This FanDuel Promo Code Offer for $300 Bonus
FanDuel will require certain pieces of personal and financial information in order to make sure that your new account gets the FanDuel promo code applied. These details will include your full legal name, date of birth, geolocation of your cell phone or home computer and a home address.
You will also need to deposit enough cash to cover your first wager. This will be a minimum of $5, but you can deposit more if you prefer. Payment options include an online bank, debit card, credit card or payment app, like PayPal.
The $300 bonus will stay in your account for a total of seven (7) days prior to expiring. FanDuel bonus bets can be used by selecting the amount of bonuses you wish to wager in your betslip