FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $300 Bonus for NBA Opening Night Matchups

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services
The NBA is returning on this beautiful Tuesday night, and you can redeem a $300 betting bonus by signing up with this FanDuel promo code offer. Dive into Rockets-Thunder and Warriors-Lakers on FanDuel by placing a $5 wager, and claim the $300 bonus if that wager ends up winning.



Activate this offer and start with a $5 bet on the NBA tonight. A winning bet will release a $300 bonus. Since the odds don’t matter, try finding a likely result with short odds to have a great chance at a win.
There are two NBA games on the schedule today, two awesome matchups between four Western Conference contenders, including the defending champs in the Oklahoma City Thunder. There are going to be a ton of NBA betting promotions and bonuses available on the app as well, along with the NFL, MLB and ongoing sports.
Dive into it all using this FanDuel promo code offer for a $300 bonus with a winning wager.

FanDuel Promo Code for $300 NBA Bonus Tonight

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed – Sign Up Through the Links on This Page
New User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus If It Wins
In-App Promos Choose Your NBA Reward, NBA Futures Parlay Profit Boost, Bet Protect, etc.
Bonus Last Verified On October 21, 2025
Information Confirmed By WTOP

This FanDuel welcome offer is among the highest welcome offers you will be able to receive in terms of bonus bets, and all it takes is winning your first wager on the app to receive the $300 bonus.

The best part about this promotion is that there are no minimum odds required, so you can look for as likely a play to hit as possible on FanDuel for the NBA tonight and still be able to redeem the $300 bonus, such as Kevin Durant to score 15+ points.

How to Redeem This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Place your first bet after taking these easy steps to win bonus bets for the weekend.

  1. Head to the sportsbook using the links on this page to unlock the best FanDuel promo code offer.
  2. Enter your date of birth, email address, residential address and full name to confirm your identity.
  3. Deposit $5+ with PayPal, Venmo, a debit card or another accepted payment method.
  4. Win your first $5 bet on any NBA, or another sport to score a $300 bonus.

NBA Opening Night Reward on FanDuel

For the two NBA games tonight, FanDuel is giving users the choice of which promotion they would prefer to lock in for the games. There are three options that FanDuel provides, and it is up to the user to select one of these three:

  • 50% Profit Boost: Place a wager on Rockets-Thunder or Warriors-Lakers, or an SGPx, and boost those odds by 50%
  • No Sweat Bet: Place any NBA wager tonight, and receive bonus bets back if that wager loses.
  • Bet Back Token: Use this token to receive a refund in bonus bets if you place an NBA wager and it looks as though that wager will not win.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

