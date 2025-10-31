FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $300 Bonus for NBA Cup, World Series Game 6

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Register with the current FanDuel promo code offer to collect bonus bets for the NBA, World Series, NFL and more sports this weekend. Click here to activate this welcome offer and place your opening wager.









Follow the FanDuel promo code links on this page and place your first $5 bet. If it wins, you’ll be awarded with a $300 bonus.

The odds of your first bet don’t matter, so try finding a likely outcome with short odds to have a great chance at a win. For example, check alternative totals and spreads for the NBA games on Friday. There are options for the Hawks vs. Pacers, Celtics vs. 76ers, Knicks vs. Bulls, Lakers vs. Grizzlies, Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers and Pelicans vs. Clippers.

Sign up here to unlock the best FanDuel promo code offer. Get a $300 bonus after winning a $5 bet.

FanDuel Promo Code for NBA Friday

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed – Sign Up Through the Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $5, Win $300 Bonus In-App Promos Choose Your NBA Reward, NBA 50% Live Profit Boost, 30% World Series Boost, College Football Profit Boost, etc. Bonus Last Verified On October 31, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Make your initial bet to secure the bonus. Then, take advantage of several promotions on FanDuel for the NBA. On Friday, you can choose a 50% profit boost, no sweat bet or bet back token.

There is an additional 50% live profit boost for the Lakers-Grizzlies, which is on Prime. Los Angeles is a 1.5-point underdog on the road. Luka Doncic is listed as questionable, so it could be his first game back after missing about a week of action with a finger injury.

Win $300 Bonus with This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Take these steps to collect bonus bets for baseball, basketball, football and hockey this weekend.

Click here to activate this FanDuel promo code offer. Enter your date of birth, email address, residential address and other relevant information to verify your identity. Use PayPal, a debit card or Venmo to deposit $5 or more. Bet $5 on the game of your choice.

A winning $5 bet will release the $300 bonus, which can be split up for different sports and games.

World Series Profit Boost for Game 6

Use a 30% profit boost for Game 6 of the World Series on Halloween. The Blue Jays have a chance to win it all for the first time since 1993, but they’ll have to beat Yoshinobu Yamamoto. He has thrown two complete games so far this postseason.

The Dodgers have the best odds to win the game, but the Blue Jays are favored to win the World Series with a 3-2 lead. Check out a variety of hitting props for Shohei Ohtani, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Bo Bichette and others. If Los Angeles can get the win, we’ll have a Game 7 on Saturday in Toronto.

Similar boosts will be available for football fans, starting with college action on Saturday. And the NFL is back on Sunday, which includes a matchup between Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes.

Sign up through the links above to win $300 in bonus bets with the current FanDuel promo code offer.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.