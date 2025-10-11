FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $300 Bonus for College Football, NFL Week 6 Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Take advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code offer on Saturday and start reaping the rewards. This is an opportunity for players to start with a welcome bonus on the NFL, college football, MLB or any other sport. Click here to start signing up.







Place a $5 bet on any game this weekend. Anyone who picks a winner on this initial bet will receive a $300 bonus. This is a 60-1 odds boost players can apply to a wide range of markets.

FanDuel Sportsbook has other ways to bet on the games, including college football boosts for Saturday. Let’s dive deeper into all the ways players can get in on the action.

Click here to redeem this FanDuel promo code offer and start with a $5 bet to win $300 in total bonuses.

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 to Secure $300 Bonus

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed – Sign Up Through the Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $5, Win $300 Bonus In-App Promos MLB Postseason Profit Boost, Boostin’ With The Boys Profit Boost, College Football Big Match on Campus Boost, etc. Bonus Last Verified On October 11, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

FanDuel Sportsbook will set the stage for players with this 60-1 odds boost. Picking a winner on that initial $5 wager will be enough to secure the $300 bonus.

The MLB Postseason continues with the Milwaukee Brewers hosting the Chicago Cubs in a do-or-die Game 5. The winner will move on to face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS. Not to mention, there are tons of college football and NFL games on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Other Weekend Offers

FanDuel Sportsbook has tons of additional offers available for first-time players. Lock in a $300 bonus before checking out these in-app promos:

MLB Postseason 30% Profit Boost: Place a bet on Brewers-Cubs and apply this 30% boost. Pick a winner to secure a bigger payday on Game 5 of the NLDS.

Place a bet on Brewers-Cubs and apply this 30% boost. Pick a winner to secure a bigger payday on Game 5 of the NLDS. Boostin’ With The Boys: Opt into this offer from “Bussin’ With The Boys” and grab a profit boost for any game on Saturday. With three top-25 matchups to choose from, there should be something for every college football fan.

Opt into this offer from “Bussin’ With The Boys” and grab a profit boost for any game on Saturday. With three top-25 matchups to choose from, there should be something for every college football fan. Big Match On Campus: This promo is a 50% profit boost for the Oregon-Indiana game. This is a Big Ten matchup between two top-10 teams. Players on FanDuel Sportsbook have the opportunity to use this boost on a wide range of markets for this game.

How to Get Started With This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Creating a new account on FanDuel Sportsbook is all it takes to secure this 60-1 boost. For a detailed breakdown of the registration process, refer to the outline below:

Click here to start the registration process. There is no need to manually enter a promo code.

to start the registration process. There is no need to manually enter a promo code. Answer the necessary information section to set up a new account.

Using any of the available payment methods, make a cash deposit of at least $10.

Use a $5 bet on any game this weekend to get $300 in bonuses with a win.

Players who secure these bonuses can flip them on the NFL, MLB, college football and more.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.