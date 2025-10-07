FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $300 Bonus as MLB Playoffs Continue This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

When you start a new account with the FanDuel promo code offer, you will have a chance to lock in $300 in bonus bets for Mariners-Tigers and Blue Jays-Yankees today. Place a $5 bet on either game after you create your account and get the bonuses if your bet wins. Claim this offer here .





FanDuel Sportsbook has tons of betting options for tonight’s games, so you should be able to find a wager that you are confident in. To make things even easier, there is no odds restriction with your opening wager. We will take you through how to use this offer and showcase some betting options that might be appealing.

The Mariners-Tigers game is set to be played first. The series is tied 1-1 after two highly entertaining games in Seattle. The Tigers will hand the ball to Jack Flaherty as the series shifts to Detroit. The Mariners will go with Logan Gilbert.

Later tonight, the Yankees look to extend their season with a win over the Blue Jays, who dominated the first two games of the series in Toronto.

In addition to these games, it is NHL opening night, and a bet on any of those matchups will qualify for your offer.

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $300 Bonus

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed – Sign Up Through the Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $5, Win $300 Bonus In-App Promos MLB 30% Profit Boost, NHL 50% Profit Boost, NFL $2 Million Touchdown Jackpot, Free-to-Play Daily Shuffle, etc. Bonus Last Verified On October 7, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Once you have gone through the registration process, you will have to pick out a market for your $5 bet. As noted above, there is no odds restriction. Make sure to pick a bet that you think will settle as a win. Alternate lines are often a great choice for this first bet. Some examples are provided below:

Mariners under 9.5 runs (-1200)

Jack Flaherty 3+ strikeouts (-2000)

Blue Jays-Yankees under 13.5 runs (-1200)

Carlos Rodon 3+ strikeouts (-1450)

While none of these markets would provide a large winning payout, they give you a great chance of winning the $300 in bonus bets from the FanDuel promo code offer.

Register With FanDuel Promo Code

Click here or on any of the other links on this page to get started with the registration process. There, you will be asked to provide basic identifying information, like your name, birth date, address, etc.

Next, make a deposit with a secure payment method, like a credit card. This will enable you to place your $5 bet on any game. Once you place that bet, wait for it to settle to see if you win the $300 in bonus bets.

If you do win the bonuses, use them within one week before they expire.

Popular Parlays With FanDuel Sportsbook

Once you are set up with a new account, you will quickly find out that the pre-made parlays are one of the best parts of the FanDuel Sportsbook app. One of these markets might interest you after you have placed your initial $5 bet. Some of the popular options are listed below: