Dragan Stojković resigns as Serbia coach following defeat to Albania in World Cup qualifying

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Dragan Stojković has resigned as Serbia coach following the 1-0 home defeat to Albania in World Cup qualifying on Saturday.

The Serbian soccer federation said in a statement Sunday that he offered his resignation after the loss in Leskovac. Serbia’s Under-21 coach Zoran Mirković will take interim charge for Tuesday’s Group K match away to Andorra ahead of a meeting on Friday regarding further changes in the national team set-up.

The Serbian FA thanked Stojković “for everything he has done in the past four and a half years at the helm of the national team, primarily in qualifying for the World (Cup) and European Championship.”

The 60-year-old Stojković was a technically gifted midfielder with an eye for goal, starring for Red Star Belgrade and winning the Champions League with Marseille in 1993 before joining Nagoya Grampus Eight in Japan.

Albania’s win moved it past Serbia into second spot and four points behind England in Group K. Striker Rey Manaj scored on the stroke of halftime and made a nationalist symbol with his hands as he celebrated. __

