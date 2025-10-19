Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X: Double Your Winnings on NFL Week 7

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Sign up and redeem the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X in time for the NFL Sunday slate. Signing up with this promo code offer allows all new users to double the profit of 20 wagers, and all it takes to secure this offer is to place a wager for $1 on Caesars Sportsbook.







The outcome of your first $1 bet does not matter with this welcome offer, as all new customers will automatically receive 20 100% profit boosts after placing this wager. These profit boost tokens can be used on wagers up to $25.

The NFL slate is loaded with a bunch of games Sunday, starting at 9:30 a.m. ET with the London game between the Rams and the Jaguars. Then, from there, dive into the Eagles-Vikings, Commanders-Cowboys, and Falcons-49ers on SNF today on Caesars Sportsbook.

Sign up to use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X to grab 20 profit boosts.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X for Double Winnings Tokens

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X New User Offer Bet $1, Get (20) 100% Profit Boost Tokens In-App Promos NFL Anytime TD Parlay Profit Boost, CFB After Dark Profit Boost, Parlay Escalator, NBA 100% Profit Boost, NFL 50% Anytime TD Profit Boost, Daily MLB Profit Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On October 19, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Redeeming this promo code offer will allow you to receive 20 chances to double your winnings on $25 wagers on any NFL Week 7 game today. There are a ton of games today, and a Monday Night Football doubleheader tomorrow, giving you ample opportunities to use these profit boost tokens.

The MLB playoffs also returns tonight, with game six of the ALCS between the Mariners and Blue Jays, with the Mariners taking a 3-2 lead in the series.

You can use these profit boosts across all sports and markets, ranging from main lines to player props, so do not feel why looking to double the winnings of any NFL prop you like today.

How to Use the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Complete these easy steps to sign up and double your winnings with Caesars Sportsbook. Each boost can increase your winnings by as much as $2,500.

Sign up using the links on this page to use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X. Fill in your date of birth, email address and other account information to verify your identity. Make a deposit using an accepted banking method. Place a $1 bet on any game.

Win or lose, the (20) 100% profit boosts will be added to your account. Be sure to use these boosts before they expire in 14 days.

NFL Anytime TD Parlay Profit Boost

One of the most fun markets in the NFL is the anytime touchdown market, and Caesars Sportsbook is making that even more fun by offering a profit boost on an anytime touchdown specific parlay.

The only requirement is that it must be at least three legs of anytime TD wagers, which can then be boosted by 25% using this profit boost.

Some options for the Sunday slate that we like are:

Davante Adams (-130)

Justin Jefferson (+135)

Tyler Warren (+155)

Participating states only. 21+ . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.