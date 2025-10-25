Brazil beats women’s European champions England 2-1 in a friendly

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Brazil, down to 10 players, hung on to win 2-1 in a friendly Saturday in the…

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Brazil, down to 10 players, hung on to win 2-1 in a friendly Saturday in the first game for England since it retained the women’s European Championship.

Coach Sarina Wiegman’s England team paid the price for a poor start as Brazil’s Bia Zaneratto and Dudinha scored early goals.

The sending-off of Brazil captain Angelina after 21 minutes gave England a way back in, but Georgia Stanway’s second-half penalty was all her team had to show for a spirited response.

Alex Greenwood and Stanway both hit the woodwork among a plethora of chances as Brazil held on.

The game had begun in a party atmosphere after England paraded the trophy it won at Euro 2025 to a crowd of more than 37,000. It next faces Australia on Tuesday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.