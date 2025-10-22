Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $200 Bonus for Cavs-Knicks, NBA Opening Night

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This offer is unique in the sports betting industry, as you will have the choice between $200 in bonus bets and the $1,000 first bet safety net. Bet just $5 on any game to get the $200 in bonus bets instantly. Or bet up to $1,000 with the safety net knowing that bet365 has your back with a bonus refund if your bet loses.

As noted above, tonight’s 12-game NBA slate provides tons of betting opportunities. The Cavaliers-Knicks and Spurs-Mavericks games will be shown to a national audience, so those matchups will get most of the eyeballs.

The Cavaliers and Knicks are viewed as top contenders in the Eastern Conference this year, so this first matchup will be the first check in to see how they stack up.

The Spurs-Mavericks game showcases young superstar Victor Wembanyama going up against this year’s No. 1 pick in Cooper Flagg.

Let’s start with the $200 bonus offer, as that is a popular option for new users. Let’s say you are a big Knicks fan and want to bet on them to beat the Cavaliers tonight. If you put $5 on the Knicks moneyline, you will instantly unlock $200 in bonus bets for any other wagers you would like to make for tonight’s games.

If you prefer the $1,000 safety net offer, you could bet something like $800 on the Knicks moneyline. A Knicks victory will give you a large payout, while a loss will trigger an $800 bonus refund to your account.

Bet Boosts For Cavs-Knicks, Spurs-Mavs, More

New users should get familiar with the bet boosts that are available within the bet365 app. Scroll to the NBA section or click on an individual game that you want to bet on to view popular options like the ones listed below:

Knicks moneyline, Karl-Anthony Towns 25+ points and 13+ rebounds (+675 boosted to +800)

Cavaliers moneyline, Donovan Mitchell 30+ points, 3+ assists and 3+ rebounds (+400 boosted to +450)

Anthony Davis and Victor Wembanyama EACH 25+ points and 10+ rebounds (+525 boosted to +600)

Cooper Flagg 10+ points, 5+ assists and 5+ rebounds (+275 boosted to +300)

Stephon Castle, PJ Washington, Keldon Johnson, D’Angelo Russell, Klay Thompson, Julian Champagnie EACH score 10+ points (+625 boosted to +750)

