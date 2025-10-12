Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $200 Bonus for Chiefs-Lions SNF

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Start with a $5 bet on the NFL or any other sport on Sunday. Players will receive $200 in bonuses no matter what happens in the selected game. The other option is a $1,000 safety net bet.

There are a ton of great matchups on Sunday, but we expect to see a lot of interest in Sunday Night Football. Grab bet boosts for Chiefs-Lions on bet365 Sportsbook.

Activate bet365 bonus code WTOP365 by clicking here . From there, bet $5 to win a $200 bonus or choose the $1,000 safety net bet instead.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Bet $5, Win $200 Bonus

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus or $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net In-App Promos MLB Bet Boosts, NFL Bet Boosts, MLB 30% SGP Profit Boost, NFL SGP Profit Boost, 100% Parlay Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On October 12, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This bet365 promo presents players with two distinct options. On one hand, players can take the guesswork out of betting on the NFL with a $5 bet. This will unlock $200 in bonuses no matter what happens in the selected game.

The $1,000 safety net bet is a much different option. Lock in a cash wager on the NFL or any other sport. Players who start with a winning bet will take home straight cash. Meanwhile, anyone who loses will receive up to $1,000 back in bonuses from bet365 Sportsbook.

Sunday Night Football Bet Boosts

This Chiefs-Lions matchup is one of the best games of the weekend. A full day of action leads up to Sunday Night Football and bet365 Sportsbook has a ton of different ways to bet on the NFL. Check out these bet boosts for Chiefs vs. Lions:

SNF Scorers Club: Jahmyr Gibbs, Xavier Worthy, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Travis Kelce each to score a touchdown (+2200)

Jahmyr Gibbs, Xavier Worthy, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Travis Kelce each to score a touchdown (+2200) 50 for the Fortune: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Xavier Worthy, Jameson Williams, Travis Kelce and Sam LaPorta each to record 50+ receiving yards (+1600)

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Xavier Worthy, Jameson Williams, Travis Kelce and Sam LaPorta each to record 50+ receiving yards (+1600) Mahomes in Motion: Patrick Mahomes to record 250+ passing yards, 30+ rushing yards and a touchdown (+800)

Patrick Mahomes to record 250+ passing yards, 30+ rushing yards and a touchdown (+800) Double Dose of Jahmyr: Jahmyr Gibbs to rush for 60+ yards, record 40+ receiving yards and score 2+ touchdowns (+1100)

How to Redeem Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Set up a new account on football Sunday and start reaping the rewards. Here is a quick walkthrough of the registration process for new players on bet365 Sportsbook:

Use any of the links on this page to start signing up, including here .

. Answer the necessary prompts with basic identifying information to create a new profile.

Using any of the preferred payment methods, make a cash deposit of $10 or more.

Bet $5 on any game to secure a $200 bonus or choose the $1,000 safety net bet instead.

Deposit required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers only. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.