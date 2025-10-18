200-1 shot Powerful Glory becomes most unlikely winner in elite horse racing in Britain

ASCOT, England (AP) — Powerful Glory became the most unlikely winner in elite British horse racing on Saturday. The 3-year-old…

The 3-year-old horse, ridden by Jamie Spencer for trainer Richard Fahey, won the Champions Sprint Stakes at Ascot at remarkable odds of 200-1.

That made him the longest-priced winner of a Group One race in Britain since the grade system began in 1971, the Press Association reported.

It was the third race on British Champions Day, the final day of the flat season and Britain’s richest race day.

In the fifth race, 100-1 shot Cicero’s Gift won the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes and was tied as the third longest-priced winner of a Group One race.

Second on the list is Qirat, which set a new record at the time by winning the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood at odds of 150-1 also this year.

