Avalanche beat Stars 2-0 to extend their edge in the Central Division race

DALLAS (AP) — Martin Necas broke a scoreless tie midway through the third period, Nathan MacKinnon added an empty-netter and…

DALLAS (AP) — Martin Necas broke a scoreless tie midway through the third period, Nathan MacKinnon added an empty-netter and the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche took a big step toward home-ice advantage throughout the playoffs with a 2-0 victory over the Dallas Stars on Saturday.

Scott Wedgewood made 17 saves against his former team for his third shutout of the season in the first meeting of these Central Division rivals not to go to a shootout. Dallas won two of those three.

The regulation win gave the Avalanche an eight-point edge over the Stars, who have five games remaining. Colorado has seven games to go.

The Stars won each of the postseason meetings with the Avs the past two seasons, and a second-round showdown could be looming this spring.

Dallas is headed toward an opening-round match with third-place Minnesota, which pulled within four points of the Stars with a 4-1 victory over Ottawa and has an extra game remaining.

While Wedgewood has a good chance to start in net for the Avalanche, the Stars went with Casey DeSmith, the backup to Jake Oettinger, in the final regular-season meeting. DeSmith made 20 stops.

Colorado was without star defenseman Cale Makar for a second straight game due to an upper-body injury, while fellow blueliner Brent Burns became the second player in NHL history to play in 1,000 consecutive games.

RANGERS 4, RED WINGS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Failing to score until there were 32 seconds left and allowing a hat trick to Gabriel Perreault, Detroit lost an important game in its pursuit of a playoff spot in a defeat to New York.

With six games left, the Red Wings remain on the outside looking in as part of a competitive Eastern Conference race down the stretch. They are among a handful of teams fighting for the East’s second and final wild-card spot.

Detroit’s loss clinched a berth for the Buffalo Sabres, who ended the NHL’s longest postseason drought at 14 seasons. Though his teammates came up empty on scoring, goaltender John Gibson made some big saves among his 17, playing well in his 14th consecutive start.

Gibson allowed a deflection goal to Jaroslav Chmelar 13 minutes in, then one each to Perreault in the second and third periods. The first came from close range after a perfect pass from Mika Zibanejad and the second off the rush.

Perreault finished off his first career hat trick with an empty-netter with 1:44 left.

WILD 4, SENATORS 1

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored twice to lead Minnesota to a win over Ottawa.

Jonas Brodin and Jake Middleton also scored for the Wild (43-21-12), and Jesper Wallstedt made 33 saves.

Linus Ullmark stopped 19 shots for the Senators (39-27-10). Drake Batherson scored for Ottawa.

Minnesota built a 3-0 lead through the first two periods and extended its advantage midway through the third on a great effort by Quinn Hughes. Hughes kept the puck in at the line, spun and found Middleton on the opposite side. Middleton fired through traffic for his second goal of the season.

Batherson spoiled Wallstedt’s shutout attempt with just over three minutes remaining in the game. Batherson then left the game, but returned after a brief absence.

The Wild capitalized on a Senators turnover late in the first that led to Hartman’s first goal of the game. Hartman scored his second of the game and 22nd of the season when Mats Zuccharello found him at the top of the slot and he beat Ullmark on the glove side at 15:31 of the second.

LIGHTNING 3, BRUINS 1

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Darren Raddysh broke a tie with 5:31 left and Tampa Bay beat Boston, hours after the Lightning secured a playoff spot.

The Atlantic Division-leading Lightning wrapped up the Eastern Conference postseason position with Detroit’s 4-1 loss at the New York Rangers in the afternoon. Boston holds the first wild-card spot in the East.

After assisting on defenseman Charle-Edouard D’Astous’ tying goal at 2:13 of the third, Raddysh put the Lightning ahead with a sharp-angle shot past goalie Jeremy Swayman from the right side on a break.

Nikita Kucherov added his 42nd goal of the season into an empty net, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 21 saves to help the Lightning finish a seven-game homestand 5-1-1.

Casey Mittelstadt scored for Boston in the second. Swayman stopped 20 shots as the Bruins lost their second straight on a four-game trip. They lost 2-1 at Florida on Thursday night.

PENGUINS 9, PANTHERS 4

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin had his 14th career hat trick and added an assist to become the 23rd player in NHL history to reach 1,400 career points, and Pittsburgh routed Florida to eliminate the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions from playoff contention.

The Panthers began the season hoping to become the first team since the New York Islanders of the early 1980s to win three straight championships. It never came close to happening as injuries and shaky play in net sent them tumbling to the bottom of the standings early in the season, a hole from which they never fully recovered.

While Florida will miss the playoffs for the first time in four years, Pittsburgh is inching toward a return to the postseason after three straight absences.

The Penguins strengthened their hold on second in the Metropolitan Division by blitzing the Panthers during the first half of the second period, pouring in four goals in less than 10 minutes.

Anthony Mantha broke a 2-2 tie with his 31st goal of the season just 1:51 into the second. Malkin then beat Sergei Bobrovsky twice in less than three minutes to create more than enough breathing room.

Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists for Pittsburgh. Noel Acciari and Elmer Soderblom added a goal and an assist. Penguins captain Sidney Crosby picked up a pair of assists to move past Hall of Famer and childhood idol Steve Yzerman and into seventh place on the NHL’s career scoring list (1,756).

JETS 2, BLUE JACKETS 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kyle Connor scored twice and Winnipeg overcame an early deficit to beat Columbus, keeping its playoff hopes alive and sending the Blue Jackets to their sixth straight loss.

Winnipeg moved to 78 points, a point out of the final wild-card spot in the crowded Western Conference.

Connor tied it with 1:46 left in the second period, and scored the winner with 9:02 left in the third. He has 36 goals this season. Mark Scheifele had his 59th and 60th assists, and Connor Hellebuyck made 15 saves.

Ivan Provorov scored for Columbus, which has lost four straight at home and remains outside the Eastern Conference wild-card picture. Jet Greaves stopped 23 shots.

Provorov scored on Columbus’ first shot 1:17 into the game. It was the Blue Jackets’ 57th goal by a defenseman this season, a franchise record.

Columbus then went more than 25 minutes without another shot as Winnipeg took control.

CAPITALS 6, SABRES 2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Aliaksei Protas had a goal and assist in his return from injury and Washington beat Buffalo.

Jakob Chychrun and Connor McMichael also had a goal and assist, and Dylan Strome, Ryan Leonard and Tom Wilson also scored for the Capitals, who have won four of their last five and moved within one point of the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Rasmus Dahlin had a goal and assist, and Beck Malenstyn also scored for the Sabres, who clinched a playoff berth for the first time in an NHL-record 14 seasons but have dropped two in a row.

Washington had Buffalo on its heels early, scoring three goals in the first six minutes for a 3-0 lead.

Chychrun opened the scoring with a rebound off a shot from Alex Ovechkin in front, and 20 seconds later, Strome finished off a tic-tac-toe passing play to extend the lead. Just over two minutes later, McMichael picked up a rim from Chychrun off the boards and snuck it past Alex Lyon, ending Lyon’s night as Colten Ellis took over in net.

HURRICANES 4, ISLANDERS 3

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Seth Jarvis had two goals and an assist and Carolina beat New York for its fourth victory in five games.

Sebastian Aho broke a tie with a short-handed goal in the second period, Jackson Blake also scored and K’Andre Miller had two assists, and rookie Brandon Bussi made 13 saves to boost his season record to 29-6-1.

Marc Gatcomb, Max Shabanov and Anders Lee scored for the Islanders, They have a four-game losing streak for the first time this season. Ilya Sorokin made 36 saves in his 11th straight start.

Lee’ goal with 1:37 to play with the Islanders — third in the Metropolitan Division — going with an extra skater gave them a chance but they couldn’t break through again.

The Islanders had one-goal leads after Gatcomb scored in the first and Shabanov in the second. Shabanov was in his third game since the Olympic break and his first since March 13. He had been out with a lower-body injury and then missed games as a healthy scratch.

Aho’s go-ahead goal with 3:43 left in the second period gave the Hurricanes their sixth short-handed goal in nine games.

CANADIENS 4, DEVILS 3, SO

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Oliver Kapanen’s decisive goal in the shootout gave Montreal a win over New Jersey for its eighth straight win.

Kapanen scored on a wrist shot past Devils goalie Jake Allen in the fifth round of the shootout.

The win gave Montreal 100 points for the first time since the 2016-17 season when it accumulated 103 points.

Ivan Demidov, Lane Hutson and Jayden Struble scored for Montreal, and Jakub Dobes had 35 saves.

Timo Meier, Jack Hughes and Dawson Mercer scored for New Jersey and Allen stopped 26 shots.

Cole Caufield picked up two assists, but failed to notch his 50th goal for Montreal. Caufield will get another shot Sunday when these two teams face off again in Montreal. He is sitting at 49 goals.

Caufield is looking to be the first Montreal Canadiens player to score 50 goals in a season in more than three decades.

KINGS 7, MAPLE LEAFS 6, OT

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Quinton Byfield scored 2:33 into overtime, Adrian Kempe had two goals and two assists, and Los Angeles beat Toronto.

Byfield finished off Artemi Panarin’s pass for his second goal of the game, securing a crucial win for the Kings, who set an NHL single-season record by playing their 31st game past regulation.

William Nylander missed his shot on a breakaway, leading to a three-on-two rush the other way where Byfield netted his 20th goal of the season.

With the win, Los Angeles moved into the second wild-card playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Panarin, Samuel Helenius and Alex Laferriere also scored for the Kings, and Darcy Kuemper made 14 saves.

Matthew Knies had two goals, and John Tavares, Easton Cowan, Steven Lorentz and Nicholas Robertson also scored for the Maple Leafs. Joseph Woll made 33 saves.

MAMMOTH 7, CANUCKS 4

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Clayton Keller had the third hat trick of his career and Utah Mammoth extended its winning streak to three games with a victory over Vancouver.

Keller’s first three-goal game of the season came on a disputed power-play score and two empty-net goal. His man-advantage goal at 7:04 of the second period came on the deflection of a point shot by Dylan Guenther that gave Utah a 3-2 lead. The goal was originally waived off due to his stick touching the puck above the cross bar. After a video review, the referee ruled the stick was at or below the cross bar.

Dylan Guenther and Lawson Crowse each had a goal and an assist for Utah, which continued to push for a Western Conference playoff spot. Kailer Yamamoto and Liam O’Brien, who was in the lineup after 18 games as a healthy scratch, also scored for the Mammoth, who won their fourth straight road game. Logan Cooley added two assists. Karel Vejmelka made 19 saves for Utah.

Linus Karlsson, playing in his 100th NHL game, scored twice for Vancouver. Marco Rossi and Jake DeBrusk added power-play goals and Filip Hronek had two assists. Nikita Tolopilo stopped 17 shots for the Canucks, who have one win in their last nine games.

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