Upgraded Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $150 MLB, NCAAF, NFL Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services With the NFL, college football and MLB all in action this weekend, it’s the perfect time to activate bet365 bonus code WTOP365. New players can claim a $300 bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet. Click here to start signing up.







These welcome bonuses are only the start for sports bettors. There are bet boosts on every MLB, NFL and major college football game this weekend.

The bet365 app is home to a wide range of options. Set up a new account, grab a sign-up bonus and start reaping the rewards. Here is a deeper dive into the different ways to win.

Click here to redeem bet365 bonus code WTOP365. From there, new users will be eligible for a $300 bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Unlocks 2 Sign-Up Options

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Win $300 Bonus or Start With a $1,000 Safety Net Bet In-App Promos MLB Bet Boosts, NFL Bet Boosts, College Football Bet Boosts, Early Payout Specials, etc. Terms and Conditions New players must 21+ and physically present in participating states Bonus Last Verified On September 12, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This is a unique sportsbook promo because it comes with two distinct options. New users can choose between the $300 guaranteed bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet. Set up a new account and place a $5 bet to win the $300 bonus.

Players who want to go with the safety net bet can lock in a cash wager. If that bet wins, bet365 Sportsbook will pay out straight cash. However, any losses will be offset with up to $1,000 in bonuses.

Other In-App Offers Available

New users can keep things simple by placing straight bets on games. Check out the different player props and same game parlay options for the NFL, college football, MLB or any other sport.

But we should also highlight the other in-app offers available on bet365 Sportsbook:

Daily Bet Boosts: Check out the different bet boosts available on the biggest events of the day. There are as many as five or more boosts available on each NFL Week 2 matchup.

Check out the different bet boosts available on the biggest events of the day. There are as many as five or more boosts available on each NFL Week 2 matchup. Early Payout Specials: Bet on the moneyline odds for any team in the NFL, MLB, college football or soccer. If your team takes lead past a certain threshold, you win that bet automatically. This is 17 points for football games, five runs in baseball and two goals for soccer.

Bet on the moneyline odds for any team in the NFL, MLB, college football or soccer. If your team takes lead past a certain threshold, you win that bet automatically. This is 17 points for football games, five runs in baseball and two goals for soccer. 100% Parlay Boost: This is a self-explanatory offer. Boost the odds on any parlay by 100%. Players can double their winnings on a parlay with this boost.

How to Redeem Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Set up a new account with bet365 Sportsbook in a few simple steps:

Click here , apply bonus code WTOP365 and fill out the required information sections.

, apply bonus code WTOP365 and fill out the required information sections. After setting up a new user profile, make a cash deposit of at least $10.

Bet $5 to win $300 in bonuses or choose the $1,000 safety net bet instead.

Deposit required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers only. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.